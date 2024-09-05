ARTICLE Changes To The Czech Labour Code Applicable From 1 August 2024 And 1 January 2025 K Kinstellar More Contributor Kinstellar acts as trusted legal counsel to leading investors across Emerging Europe and Central Asia. With offices in 11 jurisdictions and over 350 local and international lawyers, we deliver consistent, joined-up legal advice and assistance across diverse regional markets – together with the know-how and experience to champion your interests while minimising exposure to risk. A new methodology for determining minimum salaries has been implemented. In line with EU legislation, from 2025 the minimum wage will be determined by an indexation mechanism...

Authors

