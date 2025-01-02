Labour and Employment Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Vietnam, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries

1 Legal framework

1.1 Are there statutory sources of labour and employment law?

The primary statutory source that governs labour and employment is the 2019 Labour Code.

Other domestic sources include:

the 2013 Law on Employment;

the 2014 Law on Social Insurance;

the 2015 Law on Occupational Safety and Health;

the 2014 Law on Vocational Education; and

the 2012 Law on Trade Unions.

In addition, the governmental decrees and documents issued by the Ministry of Labour – Invalids and Social Affairs governing labour and employment are as follows:

Decree 145/2020/ND-CP dated 14 December 2020 detailing and guiding the implementation of several articles of the Labour Code regarding working conditions and industrial relations;

Decree 152/2020/ND-CP dated 30 December 2020 on foreign workers in Vietnam and recruitment and management of Vietnamese workers working for foreign organisations and individuals in Vietnam;

Decree 38/2022/ND-CP dated 12 June 2022 prescribing region-based minimum salary levels applicable to employees working under labour contracts;

Decree 135/2020/ND-CP dated 18 November 2020 prescribing retirement ages;

Decree 12/2022/ND-CP dated 17 January 2022 providing penalties for administrative violations in the fields of labour, social insurance and overseas workforce supply under contract;

Ministry of Labour – Invalids and Social Affairs Circular 10/2020/TT-BLDTBXH dated 12 November 2020 detailing and guiding the implementation of several articles of the Labour Code regarding the contents of a labour contract, collective bargaining councils and occupations and jobs that are harmful to reproduction and parenting functions; and

Ministry of Labour – Invalids and Social Affairs Circular 09/2020/TT-BLDTBXH dated 12 November 2020 detailing and guiding the implementation of several articles of the Labour Code regarding minor workers.

The 2019 Labour Code applies to:

employees, trainees, apprentices and persons working without industrial relations;

employers;

foreign workers in Vietnam; and

other agencies, organisations and individuals directly involved in industrial relations.

1.2 Is there a contractual system that operates in parallel, or in addition to, the statutory sources?

The 2019 Labour Code governs labour contracts and collective bargaining agreements. A collective bargaining agreement is reached through collective bargaining, established in writing and signed by the parties.

In addition to the statutory sources, collective bargaining agreements apply to the employer and all employees of an enterprise, with the following aims:

the harmonisation of interests;

the prevention of conflicts in employment relationships; and

the establishment of a legal basis for the resolution of labour disputes.

1.3 Are employment contracts commonly used at all levels? If so, what types of contracts are used and how are they created? Must they be in writing must they include specific information? Are implied clauses allowed?

A labour contract is required for all employment relationships and may be entered into in writing or verbally. A verbal labour contract is allowed for contracts with a term of under one month, with the following exceptions:

for seasonal work or specific jobs with a duration of under 12 months, in which case a group of employees aged 18 or older may authorise the representative of the group to conclude the employment contract;

when employing a person under 15, in which case a written contract with the employee and his or her legal representative is required; and

for domestic workers.

Under the 2019 Labour Code, there are two categories of labour contract terms: indefinite term and fixed term. Within 30 days of the expiry of a fixed-term labour contract, the two parties may sign a new labour contract; otherwise, the fixed-term labour contract will become an indefinite-term labour contract.

A labour contract must contain the following information:

the name and address of the employer and the full name and title of the person entering into the contract on the employer's side;

the employee's full name, date of birth, gender, place of residence and serial number of his or her citizen identity card, people's identity card or passport;

the job and the workplace;

the term of the contract;

the salary, the form and time of salary payment, salary-based allowances and any other additional payments;

the regimes for salary-grade promotions and salary raises;

working time and rest time;

labour safety equipment for the employee;

social insurance, health insurance and unemployment insurance; and

training, further training and improvement of occupational qualifications and skills.

In principle, all of the above terms must be included in the labour contract. However, there are also some implied clauses that the parties are required to observe to even if they are not explicitly included in the labour contract. For instance, the employment contract must not be contrary to the law, the collective bargaining agreement or social ethics.

2 Employment rights and representations

2.1 What, if any, are the rights to parental leave, at either a national or local level?

The employee is entitled to family leave on full pay in the event of:

the employee's marriage;

the marriage of his or her offspring or adopted child; or

the death of his or her:

blood parent or adoptive parent; blood parent-in-law or adoptive parent-in-law; spouse; or offspring or adopted child.



Employees are entitled to one day's unpaid leave in the event of:

the death of their paternal or maternal grandparent or sibling; or

the marriage of his or her parent or sibling.

2.2 How long does it last and what benefits are given during this time?

The duration of family leave on full pay is as follows:

The employee's marriage: three days.

The marriage of his or her offspring or adopted child: one day.

The death of his or her blood parent or adoptive parent, blood parent-in-law or adoptive parent-in-law, spouse, offspring or adopted child: three days.

Unpaid family leave: one day.

2.3 Are trade unions recognised and what rights do they have?

Employees have the right to establish, join and participate in trade union activities in accordance with the 2012 Law on Trade Unions.

Trade unions have the following rights:

representation and protection of the rights and legitimate interests of employees;

participation in state management and socio-economic management;

submission of draft laws, ordinances, policy making and legislative proposals;

participation in sessions, meetings and congresses;

participation in inspection, examination and supervision of activities of agencies, organisations and enterprises;

advocacy, mobilisation and education for employees; and

development of trade union members and grassroots-level trade unions.

2.4 How are data protection rules applied in the workforce and how does this affect employees' privacy rights?

The 2019 Labour Code does not specify personal data protection rules in the workplace. Currently, there is no statutory source specifically governing personal data protection. The government is drafting a Decree on Personal Data Protection; once enacted, this draft will be the first comprehensive legislation in Vietnam on personal data.

The draft decree is comprehensive in its scope of application, aimed at applying to all types of activities relating to personal data in Vietnam. Therefore, the collection and processing of personal data in the workplace will fall within the scope of application of the draft decree. The draft decree outlines principles for processing personal data and imposes penalties on the illegal collection and processing of personal data.

2.5 Are contingent worker arrangements specifically regulated?

In Vietnam, there is no specific employment contract for contingent workers. The recently enacted Labour Code 2019 has eliminated the previous contract category of ‘seasonal/specific job' employees, which had previously applied to employees with contract terms of under 12 months.

3 Employment benefits

3.1 Is there a national minimum wage that must be adhered to?

There is no national minimum salary that must be adhered to. Minimum salary levels are determined by region and set monthly and hourly. As of June 2022, only a monthly minimum salary is in place. From 1 July 2022, the government will provide an hourly minimum salary in addition to the minimum monthly salary.

There are four regions with a corresponding minimum salary:

Region 1: VND 4.8 million per month/VND 22,500 per hour.

Region 2: VND 4.16 million per month/VND 20,000 per hour.

Region 3: VND 3.64 million per month/VND 17,500 per hour.

Region 4: VND 3.25 million per month/VND 15,600 per hour.

Details on the localities of each region may be found in the appendix attached to Decree 38/2022/ND-CP dated 12 June 2022, prescribing region-based minimum salary levels applicable to employees working under a labour contract.

The region-based minimum salary varies from time to time, based on:

the minimum living conditions of employees and their families;

the relationship between minimum salary and market salary levels;

the consumer price index and economic growth rate;

the labour supply-demand relationship;

employment and unemployment;

labour productivity; and

the payment ability of enterprises.

3.2 Is there an entitlement to payment for overtime?

In principle, the average working time must not exceed eight hours per day and 48 hours per week.

Employees are entitled to work overtime for no more than 50% of their regular daily working hours. The average overtime working hours must not exceed 12 hours per day, 40 hours per month, and 200 hours per year.

Employees are entitled to payment for overtime work based on the salary paid for their current job as follows:

at least equal to 150% on regular workdays;

at least equal to 200% on weekends; and

at least equal to 300% on public holidays and paid leave days.

Employees who perform night work will be paid an additional amount equal to 30% of their salary, calculated based on the salary unit or compensation paid for during regular workdays. Employees who perform overtime work at night shall be paid an additional amount equal to 20% of their salary, calculated based on the salary unit or compensation for a job performed during the daytime of regular workdays or on weekends or public holidays.

3.3 Is there an entitlement to annual leave? If so, what is the minimum that employees are entitled to receive?

Employees who have been working for their employer for the full 12 months are entitled to fully paid annual leave. For employees who have worked for their employer for less than 12 months, the number of annual leave days shall be calculated in proportion to the number of months worked.

The minimum annual leave that employees are entitled to receive is:

12 days for employees working in normal conditions;

14 days for juvenile employees and employees with disabilities; and

16 days for persons doing heavy, hazardous or dangerous jobs.

3.4 Is there a requirement to provide sick leave? If so, what is the minimum that employees are entitled to receive?

To obtain sick leave, the certification of a competent health establishment is required for the following situations:

for employees who must take leave due to sickness other than labour accidents; and

for employees who must take leave to care for sick children under seven years.

The period of sick leave in a year for employees shall be counted in working days, excluding public holidays, New Year holidays and weekends. In particular:

the maximum sick leave is 60 days and the minimum is 30 days for employees working under normal conditions; and

the maximum sick leave is 70 days and the minimum is 40 days for: