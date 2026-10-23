ARTICLE
23 October 2026

How Will AI Change The Workplace? (Video)

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Ius Laboris

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Ken Chamuva Shawa, Senior Economist at the ILO, and Desmond Wee, partner in Ius Laboris Singapore, explore the current impact of artificial intelligence on workplace dynamics and discuss the transformative wave of changes anticipated in the coming years. Their conversation examines how organizations and workers are navigating this technological shift and what the future holds for employment relationships.
Singapore Employment and HR
Desmond Wee (Rajah & Tann)

Ken Chamuva Shawa Senior Economist at the ILO and Desmond Wee, partner in Ius Laboris Singapore discuss how AI is changing the workplace now - and the “tsunami” of change we can expect over the next few years.

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Photo of Desmond Wee (Rajah & Tann)
Desmond Wee (Rajah & Tann)
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