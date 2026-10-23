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How Will AI Change The Workplace? (Video)

IL Ius Laboris More Contributor Ius Laboris is consistently recognised as the leading legal service provider in employment, immigration and pensions law. Our firms help international employers navigate the world of work successfully.

Ken Chamuva Shawa, Senior Economist at the ILO, and Desmond Wee, partner in Ius Laboris Singapore, explore the current impact of artificial intelligence on workplace dynamics and discuss the transformative wave of changes anticipated in the coming years. Their conversation examines how organizations and workers are navigating this technological shift and what the future holds for employment relationships.