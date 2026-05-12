Safeguarding Your Business From Workplace Safety And Health Penalties In Singapore

Did you know?

Under the ambit of the Singapore’s Workplace Safety and Health Act, 2006 (WSHA), there are about twenty-nine subordinate legislations1. One of them exempts the Singapore Armed Forces from the WSHA and the other empowers the Commissioner for Workplace Safety and Health to publish Learning Reports. Of the remaining twenty-seven subordinate legislations, five apply to employers of all sectors, adding up to approximately 50+ compliances. The compliances are either one-time obligations, ongoing or contingent. Additionally, for factories there are 13 distinct subordinate regulations and for businesses operating in the Construction, Shipyards and Developers space, there are another 11 subordinate regulations which apply. These sector-specific regulations will further spike the number of additional compliance obligations for businesses in Singapore.

Given the overwhelming number of compliances, of which companies struggle to remain abreast, perhaps it is no surprise that per Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM):

Almost 7000 breaches were detected across 3000+ inspections in the first half of 2025, with focus areas including vehicular and machinery safety, prevention of slips, trips, and falls, and working safety at heights. Companies at fault paid $1.5 million in composition fines and received 28 Stop Work Orders (SWOs)23.

In 2024, across 17,000+ inspections, 16,000+ breaches were detected, with focus areas including vehicle and machinery safety, fall injuries, slips, trips and falls. A whopping $3.1 million in composition fines was collected and 58 SWOs were issued45.

With Section 12(1) of the WSHA, which mandates that employers take necessary measures to ensure the safety and health of their employees, being the most breached provision in 2024 and 2025, Singaporean companies should ensure compliance with even the most remote of WSH compliances.

Lesser-known WSH Compliances Employer’s must be aware of

Compliances like clean sanitary conveniences and general fire safety provisions are common knowledge, but did you know that workplaces with 25+ employees are required to have 1 trained first aider for every 100 employees? Or that such first aiders must maintain a record of all treatment rendered? Or that a notice containing their names must be affixed in the workplace? Or that in a workplace with multiple floors, sufficient first-aid boxes must be maintained in each one?

What’s more, workplaces are required to conduct risk assessments concerning safety and health risks to anyone who might be affected by their undertakings, maintain records of every risk assessment for at least 3 years and review and, as needed, revise said assessments at least once every 3 years. The affected people must also be informed of the risk and any safe work procedure implemented.

Workplaces must also prevent overcrowding and excessive temperatures and ensure the Commissioner is notified and a report is submitted to him within 10 days thereafter, whenever dangerous occurrences or accidents leading to injuries occur in the workplace.

Do Renovations qualify your Workplace as a Worksite?

Did you know any premises with ongoing ‘building operations’, defined in the WSHA as ‘the construction, structural alteration, repair or maintenance of a building’, are classified as ‘worksites’ and attract additional compliances?

If there are renovations involving building operations ongoing in your workplace, you must ensure everyone there has overhead protection against falling objects, that all passageways, scaffolds and other elevated surfaces are free from slipping hazards, that, whenever required, the worksite has barricades, suitable traffic warning signs and lights, and designated persons to control the flow of traffic – remember the focus areas from before? – and more.

Are You Up to Date with the Amended List of Occupational Diseases (ODs)?

Effective 1 December, 2025, the Second Schedules of both the WSHA and the Work Injury Compensation Act 2019 (WICA) have been amended. The list of OD changes you should be aware of are as follows6:

‘Poisoning by aniline’, poisoning by beryllium’, and ‘toxic anaemia’ have been added to WICA;

‘Glanders’ has been added to WSHA;

‘Cataracts due to infra-red, ultraviolet or X-ray radiation’ has been expanded to ‘cataracts due to infra-red, ultraviolet or ionising radiation’ and added to WSHA;

‘Noise-induced deafness’ has been expanded to ‘noise-induced hearing loss’;

‘Tuberculosis’ has been expanded to ‘occupational infectious disease’;

‘Musculoskeletal disorders of the upper limb’ has been expanded to ‘work-related musculoskeletal disorder’;

‘Mesothelioma’ has been amended to ‘malignant mesothelioma’;

‘Liver angiosarcoma’ has been amended to ‘occupational liver angiosarcoma’;

‘Poisoning by carbon dioxide gas’ and ‘ulceration of the corneal surface of the eye’ have been removed from the Second Schedules.

How Komrisk Can Help

These are some of the compliances to which workplaces in Singapore must adhere, failing to do which could invite the same fate as the companies mentioned in the beginning. So as employers operating in Singapore ask yourself again: Are you confident your workplace adheres to all WSH compliances? If unsure, if in need of comprehensive WSH compliance checklists, notifications on updates to the law, escalations and more our centralized compliance management software Komrisk can be invaluable.

Footnotes

1 https://sso.agc.gov.sg/Act/WSHA2006?ViewType=Sl

2 https://www.mom.gov.sg/newsroom/press-releases/2025/3009-singapore-wsh-performance-in-1h

3 https://www.mom.gov.sg/-/media/mom/documents/safety-health/reports-stats/wsh-national-statistics/wsh-national-stats-2025.pdf

4 https://www.mom.gov.sg/newsroom/press-releases/2025/0326wshreport

5 https://www.mom.gov.sg/-/media/mom/documents/safety-health/reports-stats/wsh-national-statistics/wsh-national-stats-2024.pdf