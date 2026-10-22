Hong Kong Increases Minimum Allowable Wage For Foreign Domestic Workers

The Hong Kong Government has announced a 2.35% increase in the minimum allowable wage for foreign domestic workers, raising it from HK$5,100 to HK$5,220 per month effective October 2026. This adjustment follows the government's annual review considering economic performance, labour market conditions, and stakeholder input, with specific implementation timelines for new and existing employment contracts.

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On 2 October 2026, the Hong Kong Government announced that the minimum allowable wage for foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong will be increased by 2.35 per cent, from HK$5,100 to HK$5,220 per month.

There is no change in the food allowance, which remains at HK$1,236. This is the sum which an employer has to pay a foreign domestic worker each month in lieu of providing food free of charge.

Similar to last year’s review in September 2025, in reviewing the minimum allowable wage, the Hong Kong Government has considered a basket of factors which include Hong Kong’s general economic performance and labour market conditions over the past year, the city's near-term economic outlook, affordability to employers, the basic living needs of foreign domestic workers and the views of stakeholders.

The new minimum allowable wage will apply to all foreign domestic workers’ contracts signed on or after 3 October 2026. Employment contracts signed on or before 2 October 2026 at the previous monthly wage rate of HK$5,100 will still be processed by the Immigration Department if the application reach the Immigration Department on or before 30 October 2026.

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