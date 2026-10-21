What Are The Pressures On Businesses At The Moment? (Video)

Catherine Leung, partner at Ius Laboris Hong Kong, engages in a compelling conversation with Charles Cameron, Vice President of the World Employment Confederation, exploring how artificial intelligence is reshaping recruitment practices and the pressures modern businesses face. The discussion delves into the evolving workplace landscape and the adaptations required from both employers and employees in this transformative era.

Ius Laboris is consistently recognised as the leading legal service provider in employment, immigration and pensions law. Our firms help international employers navigate the world of work successfully.

Catherine Leung, partner at Ius Laboris Hong Kong chats to Charles Cameron, Vice President of the World Employment Confederation about current pressures on businesses, the way AI is affecting recruitment and how the evolution of the workplace will force us all to evolve. self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.