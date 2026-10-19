ARTICLE
19 October 2026

Record Heat Prompts Changes To Workplace Heat Warnings

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.
Explore Firm Details
Hong Kong's Labour Department has revised its Heat Stress at Work Warning system after the territory recorded its highest temperature since 1884 without triggering higher alert levels. The enhanced system introduces two new triggering conditions designed to provide earlier warnings and better protection for workers exposed to extreme heat, including automatic elevation of warning levels when temperatures reach 35°C or above.
Hong Kong Employment and HR

The Labour Department has changed the Heat Stress at Work Warning (“HSWW”) system following concerns that its thresholds did not adequately reflect severe conditions.

On 9 August 2026, the Hong Kong Observatory recorded 36.9°C, the highest temperature since records began in 1884, but the HSWW did not rise above Amber, the lowest of the three warning levels. The incident renewed debate over whether the Hong Kong Heat Index, which is intended as a general heat-stress indicator, is sufficiently tailored to workplace exposure.

The HSWW is based on (i) the Hong Kong Heat Index (“HKHI”), which includes data such as environmental temperature, humidity, air flow, and solar radiation levels; (ii) measured temperatures across Hong Kong; and (iii) the Hong Kong Observatory’s “Extremely Hot” Special Alert.

The HSWW adopts the following three warning levels:

  • Amber (HKHI of 30 to below 32): indicates high heat stress in certain work environments;
  • Red (HKHI of 32 to below 34): indicates very high heat stress in certain work environments; and
  • Black (HKHI of 34 or above): indicates extremely high heat stress in certain work environments.

With effect from 28 August 2026, the HSWW has been enhanced to introduce two new triggering conditions aimed at better safeguarding the occupational health of employees working in hot weather or high-temperature environments. The two new triggering conditions:

  • First, when the Hong Kong Observatory’s "Extremely Hot Weather" Special Alert is in effect, the Labour Department will issue the Amber Warning immediately and the threshold for triggering a higher level of warning will be lowered even if the HKHI has not reached 30. This enables the earlier activation of a higher warning level; and
  • Second, when temperatures across Hong Kong generally reach 35°C or above, in addition to lowering the threshold for triggering a warning, the warning level will be raised by one level automatically. If the Amber or Red Warning is in effect it will be elevated to the Red or Black Warning respectively. This is to alert the public to the health risks of heat stress when working under abnormally high temperatures.

Employers should continue to pay attention to the HSWW level issued by the Labour Department and make corresponding work arrangements to reduce the employees’ risk of heatstroke. The HSWW and the associated work/rest recommendations are guidance rather than statutory requirements. Even so, employers remain responsible for assessing heat-related risks and taking suitable measures, which may include providing shaded rest areas, providing ventilation and cooling equipment, rescheduling strenuous tasks and reminding employees to stay hydrated and rest periodically.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More