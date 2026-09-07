Managing Satellite Offices: Practical Lessons From The Cobo Asia Labour Actions

A recent Hong Kong decision provides a useful warning for employers which run satellite offices with significant local autonomy. The case shows how quickly risk can build where one senior inpidual effectively controls day-to-day operations, payroll decisions, employment records and communications with head office, without any meaningful independent oversight.

For employers, the judgment provides practical lessons on governance, record-keeping and contractual discipline. In particular, it highlights the risks of relying too heavily on a single local manager to run an overseas or branch operation without clear reporting lines, documented approvals and systems that are controlled independently from that inpidual.

Brief facts

In May 2026, the Court of First Instance handed down judgment in a series of disputes concerning Cobo Asia Limited (the “Company”) and its stakeholders, principally its majority shareholder Cobo S.p.A. (“Cobo SPA”) and Mr Liang Tianxiang (“Liang”), a director and shareholder (together with his wife) of Electronic Control Technology Limited (“ECT”), the Company’s minority shareholder.

The Company distributed Cobo SPA’s electronic components and controllers in Mainland China through a subsidiary. Liang served as the Company’s director and subsequently General Manager from 25 August 2005 until his termination on 29 January 2021. Throughout this period, Liang was the only director based in Hong Kong and the Mainland, being responsible for the operational management of both the Company and its subsidiary on a daily basis, whilst his fellow directors resided in Italy. He was also the Company’s only authorised signatory on its bank account until May 2020. A Labour Contract was signed between the Company and Liang in July 2014.

At an Annual General Meeting held in January 2021, Liang was not reappointed as a director and his Labour Contract was terminated, giving rise to various labour actions. Disputes arose over payments relating to bonus entitlement, notice, annual leave and long service. The employer also sought to challenge a number of payments and decisions made during Liang’s tenure. Many of those issues ultimately turned not on broad legal principle, but on whether the company had clear documents, approvals and independent records to support its position.

Summary of claims and findings

The Company failed on most of its claims made against Liang because it did not have clear contemporaneous evidence to support its case or displace the terms of the Labour Contract. Apart from a partial recovery of medical insurance premiums, its other claims, including those relating to car repair costs, unauthorised service expenses, and obstruction of office access, were all dismissed for lack of evidence or because the acts complained of fell within Liang’s authority as General Manager. The most significant issue concerned Variable Pay for 2019 and 2020, each year’s bonus was worth HK$250,000. The Company argued that the contractual trigger of fulfilling “85% of the Business Plan” covered qualitative targets as well as revenue, that the annual accounts had not been audited when Liang paid himself, and that he had failed to comply with a Board reporting procedure. The Court rejected all of these arguments. Bonus criteria of “85% of the Business Plan” had not been clearly defined. The reporting requirement had not been properly incorporated into the contractual framework. There were no minutes, written communications or other records showing that qualitative targets had been set or communicated at the relevant time. The Court therefore applied the contra proferentem rule, meaning that an unclear term is interpreted against the party that drafted it, and held that Liang was entitled to the Variable Pay for both years.

Liang’s counterclaims were also successful. He was awarded three months’ payment in lieu of notice. The Court held that when the fixed-term contract expired and Liang continued working, section 6 of the Employment Ordinance preserved the more generous contractual notice period rather than reducing it to one month. He also succeeded on his claims for annual leave pay and long service payment. The Court accepted on the strength of the employer’s tax returns, audited financial statements, and a Conclusive Agreement with reference to Liang having a “job” that his employment commenced in 2005 rather than 2014. The Company attempted to rely on a waiver clause in the Conclusive Agreement between Cobo SPA, ECT and Liang, but this failed because the Company was not a party to that agreement. In any event, section 70 of the Employment Ordinance renders void any provision purporting to extinguish a statutory employment right.

A recurring theme throughout the judgment is that the Company relied on arrangements that may have been understood internally but were not reflected in formal documents. The Court was not prepared to accept that internal expectations, informal practices or head office assumptions could override contractual wording where those matters had not been properly documented. If performance conditions, approval steps or reporting obligations are important, they should be stated clearly in the contract and supported by contemporaneous records that can be evidenced later.

Key takeaways

The Cobo Asia Labour Actions offer three key lessons for businesses, particularly those operating across jurisdictions through local managers or directors.

Do not allow a single inpidual to have sole control over key decisions and records. For over 15 years, Liang managed the Company’s operations, administered his own employment terms, and controlled the records the Company would later need to rely upon with no independent oversight. When the relationship broke down, the only documentary records available were those Liang had kept himself. Companies should implement independent checks, including regular reporting, audits and dual signatories, even where geography makes direct supervision difficult.

For over 15 years, Liang managed the Company’s operations, administered his own employment terms, and controlled the records the Company would later need to rely upon with no independent oversight. When the relationship broke down, the only documentary records available were those Liang had kept himself. Companies should implement independent checks, including regular reporting, audits and dual signatories, even where geography makes direct supervision difficult. Keep proper records. The Company lost on multiple issues simply because no contemporaneous records existed to support its position. Performance criteria for bonuses should be clearly set out in writing (whether in employment contracts, board minutes or otherwise); leave records should be maintained independently of the employee; and employment commencement dates and terms should be documented by someone other than the inpidual concerned.

The Company lost on multiple issues simply because no contemporaneous records existed to support its position. Performance criteria for bonuses should be clearly set out in writing (whether in employment contracts, board minutes or otherwise); leave records should be maintained independently of the employee; and employment commencement dates and terms should be documented by someone other than the inpidual concerned. Ambiguity in contracts can be costly. The undefined term “85% of the Business Plan” was construed against the Company under the contra proferentem rule, and the Court’s clarifications on sections 6 and 70 of the Employment Ordinance, that notice provisions survive a fixed-term contract’s expiry unless expressly varied, and that statutory rights cannot be contractually extinguished, underscore the need for precision in employment contracts. Companies should consider whether professional assistance would be helpful when drafting and restructuring employment contracts and arrangements. This is particularly so for businesses operating across borders, where Hong Kong’s statutory employment protections may differ from the position in their home jurisdiction.

Conclusion

The Cobo Asia Labour Actions illustrate an important practical difficulty for businesses: a company may have legitimate concerns regarding the conduct of a senior officer, yet be unable to substantiate its position in proceedings if it lacks the necessary contemporaneous evidence, particularly where that inpidual has long exercised substantial control over key records and internal processes. The judgment serves as a reminder that sound corporate governance, effective oversight mechanisms and disciplined record-keeping are not merely matters of good practice, but safeguards of real legal and commercial significance. Businesses with remotely managed or cross-border operations should consider reviewing their employment documentation and internal control frameworks in light of this decision.

COBO ASIA LTD v. LIANG TIANXIANG [2026] HKCFI 2696 – judgment available here.