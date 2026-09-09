Thai Cabinet Approves Expansion Of Social Security Coverage To More Workers

On August 25, 2026, Thailand’s cabinet approved in principle a draft amendment that would extend mandatory social security coverage to three categories of workers currently excluded from Thailand’s compulsory social security system.

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On August 25, 2026, Thailand’s cabinet approved in principle a draft amendment that would extend mandatory social security coverage to three categories of workers currently excluded from Thailand’s compulsory social security system. The amendment, proposed by the Ministry of Labour, would modify the Royal Decree Prescribing Businesses and Employees Excluded from the Social Security Act B.E. 2560 (2017).

Newly Covered Workers

The cabinet-approved proposal would remove the exclusions for the following three categories of employees, bringing them within Thailand’s mandatory social security system:

Workers in seasonal cultivation (pho pluk), forestry (pa mai), and livestock (liang sat) businesses that do not employ workers year-round and whose operations do not include other types of business activities. Notably, fishery (pramong) workers were excluded from this amendment following objections raised at a Social Security Board meeting on April 30, 2025, because employers and employees in the fishery sector can already agree to opt into social security coverage under fishery labor laws.

Domestic workers and other employees of individual employers where the work performed is not part of a business operation (e.g., housekeepers, gardeners, drivers). This group has actively demanded inclusion in the social security system.

Workers employed in street-stall businesses operating fixed street stalls (kan kha phaeng loi). The rationale for including street-stall workers is that their employers have fixed, identifiable places of business that can be inspected. Accordingly, workers engaged in itinerant street hawking (kan kha re) remain excluded.

The expanded coverage would apply to both Thai and foreign employees who possess valid identity documents and work permits, including migrant workers who have been granted special permission to work in Thailand. The Social Security Act B.E. 2533 (1990) does not restrict social security registration based on nationality, allowing these workers to register as insured persons under section 33.

Employer Obligations and Employee Benefits

If the amendment is enacted, employers of newly covered workers would become subject to the same obligations that currently apply to other employers under the Social Security Act, including:

Registering eligible employees with the Social Security Office;

Making mandatory employer contributions to the Social Security Fund; and

Withholding and remitting employee contributions.

These newly covered workers would be brought within the section 33 regime and would become eligible for a range of benefits funded through contributions from the government, employers, and employees. These benefits include:

Medical treatment and sickness benefits;

Maternity benefits;

Disability benefits;

Death benefits;

Child allowance benefits;

Old-age benefits; and

Unemployment benefits.

Background and Legislative Process

The existing Royal Decree B.E. 2560 (2017) was enacted to exclude certain businesses and employee categories from the Social Security Act on the basis that they were not yet ready to enter the social security system, faced legal limitations, or already received equivalent or superior welfare benefits from their employers. The Social Security Office subsequently determined that certain excluded employee groups should receive the same protections as workers in other sectors, particularly given that their employers generally do not provide comparable welfare benefits.

Following public consultations and reviews of the draft royal decree, the cabinet’s approval in principle is now an initial step in the legislative process. The draft royal decree must still undergo further review and formal enactment before it takes effect.

Impact and Implications

The proposed amendment would significantly expand Thailand’s mandatory social security system by bringing previously excluded categories of workers within the scope of mandatory coverage. The Ministry of Labour estimates that the expansion would add about 1,050,000 newly insured people to the Social Security Fund by the end of 2030. The changes would also broaden compliance obligations for employers engaging workers in the affected categories.

Businesses and individuals employing workers within the affected categories should closely monitor the progress of this legislation. Employers should begin assessing the potential compliance and cost implications of the proposed expansion, particularly with respect to future social security contribution obligations for workers who are not currently covered by the system.

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