Thailand Launches System For Takedown Of Online Sexual Harassment Content

Following the recent enactment of a comprehensive legal framework addressing sexual harassment, Thailand has launched a fast-track judicial process enabling victims of online sexual harassment to obtain court orders suspending and removing obscene content from the internet. On January 26, 2026, the Office of the Judiciary introduced the "Take It Down" procedure through the Court Integral Online Service (CIOS) platform, providing victims with their first direct, expedited pathway to halt the spread of online content that violates the new legal provisions against sexual harassment.

This new remedy stems from section 284/4 of the Penal Code, introduced through the Act Amending the Penal Code (No. 30) B.E. 2568, which took effect on December 30, 2025. Under section 284/4, an injured person or a competent official may petition the court to suspend dissemination of violating data and remove the data from computer systems within a court-specified period. The court may also direct system controllers, service providers, or competent authorities to carry out the order and report back within 15 days.

Filing through the CIOS Platform

The CIOS platform serves as the primary electronic channel for these petitions. Key features include:

Individuals can file online without appearing in person and may submit petitions at any time the system is available.

Users must complete digital identity verification via the ThaID application to access the CIOS.

Petitions under section 284/4 are limited to requests to suspend or remove violating content. Claims for monetary damages must be pursued separately, including via separate proceedings or prefiling mediation.

Streamlined Review Process

The submission workflow is end-to-end electronic, and the system provides step-by-step guidance. After submission, court staff review the petition before presenting it to a judge for consideration. The court may conduct an online inquiry to obtain additional information, and in-person attendance is required only if deemed necessary by the court. Once an order is issued, it is transmitted electronically to service providers or relevant authorities for execution, enabling swift takedown of unlawful content.

Court Jurisdiction and Filing Options

During the initial implementation phase, petitions filed through the CIOS are handled by the Criminal Court, which is accepting these filings on a nationwide basis via the platform. Filings submitted outside normal court hours are deemed filed on the next business day. Paper-based filings remain available and may be filed at any competent first-instance court during regular court hours, consistent with ordinary jurisdictional rules.

According to Office of the Judiciary Letter No. SorYor 016/Wor 87, dated January 23, 2026, petitions under section 284/4 of the Penal Code may be submitted regardless of whether a criminal complaint has been filed for the underlying sexual harassment offense. If a criminal case is already pending, the petition may be filed with the trial court handling that criminal case. If no case has been initiated, petitions may be filed with courts having jurisdiction as provided by the Law for the Organization of the Court of Justice, including provincial courts and specified criminal courts, but excluding summary, juvenile and family, corruption, and specialized courts with limited subject-matter jurisdiction.

Outlook

The rollout of the Take It Down mechanism is a significant step forward for victim protection, providing a fast, accessible, fully electronic process tailored to online sexual harassment cases and enabling the judiciary to respond quickly to unlawful online content. The digitalization of the petition process is a positive step forward, both for Thailand's judicial enforcement tools against incidents of online sexual harassment and in terms of efficiency and accessibility for users across the country.

