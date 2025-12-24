ARTICLE
24 December 2025

Thailand Increases Social Security Base Wages And Benefits

TG
Tilleke & Gibbins

Contributor

Tilleke & Gibbins logo
Tilleke & Gibbins is a leading Southeast Asian regional law firm with over 250 lawyers and consultants practicing in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. We provide full-service legal solutions to the top investors and high-growth companies that drive economic expansion in Asia.
Explore Firm Details
On December 12, 2025, Thailand's Ministry of Labor published a ministerial regulation prescribing the minimum and maximum wages used as a base for calculating social security contributions.
Thailand Employment and HR
Pimvimol Vipamaneerut,Dusita Khanijou, and Kantima Sakruengngam
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Pimvimol Vipamaneerut’s articles from Tilleke & Gibbins are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR topic(s)
  • in Asia
  • in Asia
  • in Asia
  • in Asia
  • in Asia
  • in Asia
  • in Asia
  • with readers working within the Consumer Industries industries
Tilleke & Gibbins are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR, Cannabis & Hemp and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)

On December 12, 2025, Thailand's Ministry of Labor published a ministerial regulation prescribing the minimum and maximum wages used as a base for calculating social security contributions. The regulation, which takes effect on January 1, 2026, sets a flat minimum base wage of THB 1,650 per month and a phased increase of the maximum base wage over the following six years, as outlined in the table below.

1723650a.jpg

Impact on Social Security Benefits

Not only will monthly contributions increase as a result of the adjustment to the maximum wages used as a base for calculating social security contributions, but the maximum benefits available to insured persons will also be enhanced, as shown in the next table.

1723650b.jpg

Employer Obligations

From January 1, 2026, employers must correctly withhold wages and remit social security contributions for both the employer's and employees' portions in compliance with the revised thresholds. Failure to comply may expose employers to penalties under the Social Security Act B.E. 2533 (1990).

Employers should ensure that payroll systems are updated as necessary to reflect these changes to the wage ceiling used for social security contribution calculations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Pimvimol Vipamaneerut
Pimvimol Vipamaneerut
Photo of Dusita Khanijou
Dusita Khanijou
Photo of Kantima Sakruengngam
Kantima Sakruengngam
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More