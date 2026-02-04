ARTICLE
4 February 2026

APAC Quarterly Newsletter, January 2026

IL
Ius Laboris

Contributor

Worldwide Employment and HR
Desmond Wee (Rajah & Tann)
In our quarterly newsletter, we analyse the legal changes in employment law shaping the business and regulatory environment across a range of countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Highlights in this month's edition include new developments in AI governance in both Australia and Malaysia, Singapore's new Workplace Fairness Act taking further shape, the historic simplification and streamlining of India's labour laws, and significant new leave reforms in Thailand, among many more. For further details, please download the newsletter below.

