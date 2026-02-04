ARTICLE
4 February 2026

How Australia's right to disconnect laws improved work-life balance and engagement

S
Swaab

Contributor

Swaab logo
Swaab, established in 1981 in Sydney, Australia, is a law firm that focuses on solving problems and maximizing opportunities for various clients, including entrepreneurs, family businesses, corporations, and high-net-worth individuals. The firm's core values include commitment, integrity, excellence, generosity of spirit, unity, and innovation. Swaab's lawyers have diverse expertise and prioritize building long-term client relationships based on service and empathy.
Explore Firm Details
Australia's new right to disconnect laws are reshaping workplace culture by helping employees set healthier boundaries & reduce after‑hours stress.
Australia Employment and HR
Michael Byrnes
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Michael Byrnes’s articles from Swaab are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in Australia
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Banking & Credit and Basic Industries industries

Australia's new right to disconnect laws are reshaping workplace culture by helping employees set healthier boundaries and reduce after‑hours stress. As research and early reports show, limiting out‑of‑hours communication boosts work‑life balance, reduces burnout, and increases employee engagement across industries.

Michael Byrnes is quoted in the article, "How Australia's right to disconnect laws improved work-life balance and engagement", published in the Australian on 2 February 2026

To read the full article click here

For further information please contact:

Michael Byrnes, Partner
Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544
Email: mjb@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Michael Byrnes
Michael Byrnes
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More