Australia's new right to disconnect laws are reshaping workplace culture by helping employees set healthier boundaries and reduce after‑hours stress. As research and early reports show, limiting out‑of‑hours communication boosts work‑life balance, reduces burnout, and increases employee engagement across industries.
Michael Byrnes is quoted in the article, "How Australia's right to disconnect laws improved work-life balance and engagement", published in the Australian on 2 February 2026
