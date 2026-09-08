The New Era Of Workplace Investigations In The UAE

Workplace investigations in the UAE have evolved into a critical component of employment risk management, requiring careful navigation of complex legal frameworks across UAE, DIFC, and ADGM jurisdictions. This article examines how employers can conduct fair, compliant investigations into sensitive matters including harassment, discrimination, and whistleblowing while balancing confidentiality, procedural fairness, and regulatory obligations.

In recent times, workplace investigations have become an increasingly important part of employment risk management in the UAE. Today, investigations are often required in response to more complex and sensitive complaints involving bullying, harassment, discrimination, whistleblowing, retaliation and workplace culture.

As workplace disputes become increasingly complex, employers must ensure that disciplinary processes are handled with care and in compliance with the law. The UAE Labour Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021) and its Executive Regulations set out a structured framework for conducting workplace investigations and taking disciplinary action.

For businesses operating in the UAE, it is important to ensure that global policies on equality, workplace conduct and ethics are aligned with local legal requirements, including UAE, DIFC and ADGM employment laws, as well as applicable criminal, data protection and regulatory obligations.

Unlike the onshore UAE regime, the DIFC and ADGM Employment Law does not prescribe a detailed process for conducting workplace investigations or managing disciplinary proceedings. However, market practice is for employers to maintain appropriate grievance and disciplinary procedures to address allegations of misconduct and employee complaints. As a result, DIFC and ADGM employers have flexibility in designing their internal processes, provided that they are fair, transparent, consistently applied, and aligned with the principles of procedural fairness. For DIFC and ADGM regulated firms, workplace investigations may also have regulatory implications. Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) authorised entities are expected to maintain effective governance, compliance and risk management frameworks. Failure to properly investigate employee misconduct, follow internal procedures, or address complaints appropriately may expose an organisation to regulatory scrutiny and potential breaches of its regulatory obligations, in addition to employment-related risks.

At its core, a workplace investigation is a fact-finding exercise. A well conducted investigation asks what happened, who was involved, what evidence exists, and what steps should be reasonably followed. An investigation that appears biased, rushed or incomplete can damage trust in the organisation and weaken the employer’s ability to defend any subsequent decision.

The types of issues requiring investigation are also widening. Complaints may arise from a single serious incident, but they may also reflect a pattern of behaviour over time.

The UAE employment framework require employers to provide a safe and respectful workplace, deal with concerns fairly, and apply policies consistently. Discrimination, harassment and bullying are treated as serious workplace issues and can expose employers to employee claims, financial penalties and reputational damage, particularly where reasonable action has not been taken to address the conduct.

A robust investigation process starts with clear workplace policies. Employers should have effective grievance, disciplinary, whistleblowing and ethics procedures that explain how concerns are raised, investigated and resolved. Well-defined policies promote accountability and give employees confidence that issues will be handled fairly and consistently.

Once a complaint is received, employers should identify the scope of the investigation, the allegations being considered, the policies that may be relevant, the witnesses to be interviewed and the documents to be reviewed. This may include employment contracts, relevant policies, training records, emails, Teams messages, WhatsApp communications, CCTV, access logs, phone records and other workplace documents. In more serious matters, particularly where regulatory, criminal or data issues may arise, employers should consider issuing a preservation instruction or notice to ensure that relevant evidence is not deleted, altered or destroyed.

The choice of investigator is critical to the integrity of any workplace investigation. Investigators should be impartial, independent and free from conflicts of interest. In sensitive cases, such as allegations involving senior management, discrimination, harassment, whistleblowing or regulatory concerns, employers may wish to appoint an external investigator to ensure independence and maintain confidence in the process.

Confidentiality is another key consideration during an investigation. Employers should take steps to protect the privacy of the complainant, the accused employee, witnesses and the wider business. However, confidentiality cannot be treated as absolute. The employee accused of wrongdoing will generally need to understand the substance of the allegations against them, so that they have a fair opportunity to respond. Similarly, where witnesses request anonymity, employers should consider whether there is a genuine basis for that request, such as a fear of retaliation, and whether the investigation can still be conducted fairly if the witness is not identified.

At the conclusion of the process, the investigation report should clearly set out the scope of the investigation, the relevant background, the evidence reviewed, the witnesses interviewed, the factual findings and any recommendations. Depending on the findings, the outcome may include no further action, disciplinary action, training, mediation, management coaching, changes to policies or procedures, adjustments to reporting lines, or wider cultural recommendations. In cases involving serious misconduct, an employee’s actions may also constitute a criminal offence under the UAE Penal Code. Employers may therefore consider lodging a complaint with the relevant authorities where appropriate, particularly if the allegations involve conduct such as fraud, theft, financial misconduct or harassment. Importantly, investigations should not focus solely on sanctions. They also provide an opportunity for organisations to identify lessons learned and take steps to prevent similar issues from arising in the future.

Key takeaways for businesses

Treat investigations as a governance issue , not just an HR process. A fair investigation protects both the business and its employees.

, not just an HR process. A fair investigation protects both the business and its employees. Align global policies with UAE requirements . UK-based policies should be adapted to local employment, immigration and regulatory obligations.

. UK-based policies should be adapted to local employment, immigration and regulatory obligations. Invest in manager training . Early identification and appropriate handling of workplace concerns can prevent issues from escalating.

. Early identification and appropriate handling of workplace concerns can prevent issues from escalating. Use complaints as a learning opportunity. Investigations can highlight wider cultural or organisational issues that require attention.

The new era of workplace investigations is to ensure that when serious concerns are raised, employers respond with fairness, independence and care. For businesses in the UAE, this is both a legal obligation and a commercial advantage. A workplace where employees trust the process is a workplace better equipped to manage risk, retain talent and build long-term organisational credibility.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.