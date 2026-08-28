Redundancy In The UAE: What The Law Actually Says

Redundancy in the UAE is not formally defined or regulated as a separate termination category. Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 does not use the word redundancy.

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Redundancy in the UAE is not formally defined or regulated as a separate termination category. Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 does not use the word redundancy.

An employer considering restructuring must therefore rely on a lawful termination basis, follow the notice requirements, pay all final entitlements, and document the genuine business reason.

Quick Answer

The UAE Labour Law does not create a standalone redundancy process. Article 42(c) provides the closest but narrow ground: exceptional circumstances that make it impossible to continue the establishment or project, including closure, bankruptcy, or insolvency, often supported by a court ruling or official statement.

The law does not set out a detailed procedure for ordinary restructuring or cost-driven headcount reduction. Employers should give proper written notice, generally 30 to 90 days depending on the contract, document the genuine business reason, and pay gratuity and all outstanding dues.

A dismissal may be challenged under Article 47 if it is invalid, unrelated to work, retaliatory, or disguises discrimination. The legal assessment depends on the documents and circumstances.

Is Redundancy Defined in UAE Law?

No. Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 does not use redundancy as a separate legal category or prescribe a detailed redundancy exercise for ordinary restructuring.

This makes the stated reason, supporting evidence, and compliance with the general termination rules particularly important.

The Narrow Ground Closest to Redundancy in the UAE

Article 42(c) addresses exceptional circumstances that make it impossible to continue the establishment or project. Closure, bankruptcy, and insolvency fall within this narrow ground, often requiring a court ruling or official statement.

Ordinary restructuring, efficiency measures, or cost-driven headcount reductions do not have their own detailed statutory process. A termination framed as redundancy may therefore face an arbitrary dismissal challenge if the business reason is not genuine and properly documented.

What an Employer Should Do

Give proper written notice, generally 30 to 90 days depending on the employment contract.

Record a genuine and supportable business reason for the termination.

Issue a clear termination letter stating the reason.

Pay end-of-service gratuity and all outstanding contractual and statutory dues.

When a Redundancy Dismissal May Be Challenged

Article 47 addresses arbitrary dismissal. A termination may be challenged where the reason is invalid or unrelated to work, or where the employee was dismissed because of a genuine complaint against the employer.

Risk also arises where redundancy is used to disguise discrimination or retaliation, or where the circumstances do not support the narrow grounds relied on. Any compensation awarded for arbitrary dismissal is separate from notice pay and gratuity.

Employee Entitlements After Termination

Full contractual notice or payment in lieu for any unserved portion.

End-of-service gratuity calculated under the ordinary rules.

Payment of outstanding salary and other final dues.

The applicable grace period to find a new role or obtain a new work permit.

The ability to work for a new employer without the previous employer's consent where the employment ended lawfully.

Facing or planning a redundancy termination? A UAE employment lawyer from our team can review the stated reason, notice, supporting records, and final settlement without changing the underlying facts.

Relevant Legal Services

An Employment Lawyer in Dubai can assess the termination and employee entitlements. A Litigation Lawyer in Dubai can advise on a court dispute, while a Contract Lawyer in Dubai can review notice and termination clauses.

People Also Ask

Is redundancy a separate legal category in the UAE?

No. Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 does not formally define redundancy as its own termination category.

What is the closest statutory ground to redundancy?

Article 42(c) covers exceptional circumstances that make continuation impossible, including closure, bankruptcy, or insolvency.

How much notice is usually required?

Written notice is generally 30 to 90 days, depending on the employment contract.

Does a redundant employee still receive gratuity?

Yes. End-of-service gratuity is calculated under the ordinary rules, alongside other outstanding dues.

Can redundancy be challenged as arbitrary dismissal?

Yes, particularly where the reason is invalid, unrelated to work, retaliatory, discriminatory, or not genuinely supported.

Can the employee join another UAE employer?

Where the employment ended lawfully, the employee may work for a new employer without the previous employer's consent, subject to the applicable permit rules.

Because redundancy in the UAE has no standalone statutory process, the legality of a termination depends heavily on its genuine reason, documentation, notice, and final payments. Specific advice should be based on the contract and records.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.