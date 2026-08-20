GCC Nationals Pension Contributions Across The GCC: What Employers Need To Know

Employing GCC nationals across the Gulf can create specific pension and social insurance obligations that are often misunderstood by employers. Across the GCC, there are approximately 24,500 GCC nationals employed in the private sector of another GCC member state. In the United Arab Emirates (UAE) alone, GCC nationals in the private sector has increased by over 3,000% since 2007.

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Employing GCC nationals across the Gulf can create specific pension and social insurance obligations that are often misunderstood by employers. Across the GCC, there are approximately 24,500 GCC nationals employed in the private sector of another GCC member state. In the United Arab Emirates (UAE) alone, GCC nationals in the private sector has increased by over 3,000% since 2007. The most common mistake is assuming that the pension rules of the country of employment always apply, whereas in reality, GCC nationals are generally protected through a cross-border pension framework known as the GCC Insurance Protection Extension System.

This system allows a GCC national who works in another GCC member state to continue being insured under the pension scheme of their home country, even while they are employed in another GCC jurisdiction. For example, a Saudi national working in the UAE would generally remain subject to the Saudi pension scheme, while the UAE employer would still have registration and payment obligations through the UAE’s applicable pension process.

The purpose of the system is to ensure that GCC nationals do not lose pension protection simply because they are working in another GCC country. It also ensures that pension contributions continue to be paid to the relevant pension authority in the employee’s home country, subject to the rules, contribution rates and salary definitions of that home jurisdiction. The employer’s contribution is generally capped at the rate that would have applied in the country of employment, and where there is a shortfall between the employer contribution in the work country and the employee’s home-country pension requirement, the employee may be required to bear the difference or in some instances employers may settle the difference by paying that out as part of the employees’ End of Service Gratuity (EOSG), or, if the employee works in the DIFC, paying it as part of their DIFC Employee Workplace Savings Scheme (DEWS).

The GCC Pension Extension Framework

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Insurance Protection Extension System applies across the six GCC member states, which are the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman. Each country has separate pension laws , pension authorities, contribution rates and salary caps.

It is important to understand that each jurisdiction has its own set of regulations around pensionable salary. This means that whilst one country might consider just the basic salary as pensionable salary, another country might consider the basic salary plus specific allowances, or even the gross salary. Monthly contributions are made by both employee and employer into the pension and social security schemes.

UAE

For UAE national employees, the main federal pension authority is the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), although Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have separate pension authorities for certain categories of employees. Federal Decree-Law No. 57 of 2023 introduced a new pension framework for UAE nationals joining employment for the first time from 31 October 2023 in the relevant federal, government and private sectors. Employees who were already contributing under Federal Law No. 7 of 1999 generally remain under the previous scheme. In the UAE, for UAE national employees working, under the current GPSSA 2023 law, the pensionable salary for the government sector, this is the basic monthly salary + cost-of-living allowance + children’s social allowance + UAE national social allowance + housing allowance, capped at AED 100,000. For the private sector, it is the wage agreed in the employment contract, capped at AED 70,000 and not less than AED 3,000.

For other GCC national employees working in the UAE, the UAE employer must register with GPSSA under the GCC Insurance Protection Extension System. The UAE employer’s share is generally not required to exceed the UAE employer contribution that would apply to UAE nationals. This means that where an Employer in the home-country might be required to pay more than 15% (which is the current employer cap in the UAE), they would only be required to pay a maximum 15%.

Nationality Employer Contribution Employee Contribution UAE national 15% 11% Saudi national working in UAE 9.75% 11.75% Qatari national working in UAE 14% 7% Kuwaiti national working in UAE 11% 7.5% Bahraini national working in UAE 15% 7% Omani national working in UAE 11% 7.5%

* these contribution rates are as of the date of this Article and shall remain subject to increase as per local regulations and requirements. Always refer to the most up-to date information

Saudi Arabia

Saudi pension and social insurance is administered by the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI). For Saudi nationals, the annuities branch has historically been funded at 18% of contributory wage, split equally between employer and employee. Saudi Arabia has also introduced a new Social Insurance Law with phased contribution increases for certain categories of new entrants. In Saudi Arabia, the pensionable salary is considered as the basic wage + housing allowance. Where housing is provided in kind, GOSI treats its contributory value as equivalent to two months of basic salary. KSA has set a cap on the contributory salary of SAR 45,000.

New System (Post July 2024 hires)

If the employee was first registered with GOSI after 3 July 2024, rates are slightly higher and increasing gradually:

Period Employee % Employer % Total Until June 2026 10.25% 12.25% 22.5% From July 2026 10.75% 12.75% 23.5%

For GCC nationals working in Saudi Arabia, GOSI acts as the work-location authority. The employee is registered with GOSI, however, home-country pension scheme contribution rates apply to these GCC nationals, and the Saudi employer must process contributions in line with the GCC extension rules.

Nationality Employer Contribution Employee Contribution Saudi national 9.75% 11.75% UAE national working in Saudi Arabia 15% 11% Qatari national working in Saudi Arabia 14% 7% Kuwaiti national working in Saudi Arabia 11% 7.5% Bahraini national working in Saudi Arabia 15% 7% Omani national working in Saudi Arabia 11% 7.5%

* these contribution rates are as of the date of this Article and shall remain subject to increase as per local regulations and requirements. Always refer to the most up-to date information

Qatar

Qatar’s pension system is administered by the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority, also known as Daman. Under Qatar’s Social Insurance Law, the standard pension contribution for Qatari nationals is 21%, split between 14% employer and 7% employee. In Qatar, the pensionable salary is considered as the basic salary/wage + social allowance + housing allowance. The housing allowance included for contribution purposes is capped at QAR 6,000, and the total pensionable/contribution salary is capped at QAR 100,000.

For GCC nationals working in Qatar, the employee remains insured under their home-country pension scheme, and the Qatari employer must complete the relevant GCC insured registration process. Qatar’s authority confirms that the home-country law applies and that contribution differences caused by rate or salary-definition differences may be borne by the employee.

Nationality Employer Contribution Employee Contribution Qatari national 14% 7% UAE national working in Qatar 15% 11% Saudi national working in Qatar 9.75% 11.75% Kuwaiti national working in Qatar Generally 11% 7.5% Bahraini national working in Qatar 15% 7% Omani national working in Qatar 11% 7.5%

* these contribution rates are as of the date of this Article and shall remain subject to increase as per local regulations and requirements. Always refer to the most up-to date information

Kuwait

Kuwait’s pension and social insurance system is administered by the Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS). The institution was established under Amiri Decree Law No. 61 of 1976 and is the competent authority for social insurance for Kuwaiti citizens in Kuwait and abroad. In Kuwait, the pensionable salary is split into basic insurance salary and supplementary insurance salary. For the private and oil sectors, the basic insurance salary includes the salary received from the employer plus applicable social, children’s and educational qualification allowances, capped at KWD 1,500. The mandatory supplementary salary applies to the amount above the basic insurance cap, capped at a further KWD 1,250. Overall, Kuwait’s effective pensionable salary cap is KWD 2,750 per month.

Kuwaiti pension contributions are structured across different insurance components. For GCC extension purposes, the key employer and employee pension contributions are usually assessed by reference to the Kuwaiti employee’s basic and supplementary salary elements, with salary ceilings applying.

Nationality Employer Contribution Employee Contribution Kuwaiti national 11.5% 8% UAE national working in Kuwait 15% 11% Saudi national working in Kuwait 9.75% 11.75% Qatari national working in Kuwait 14% 7% Bahraini national working in Kuwait 15% 7% Omani national working in Kuwait 11% 7.5%

* these contribution rates are as of the date of this Article and shall remain subject to increase as per local regulations and requirements. Always refer to the most up-to date information

Bahrain

Bahrain’s pension and social insurance system is administered by the Social Insurance Organization (SIO). Bahrain has introduced phased contribution increases under Law No. 14 of 2022, and the employer contribution rate is increasing over a number of years. In Bahrain, the pensionable salary is generally the insured wage registered with SIO, meaning the employee’s monthly wage for contribution purposes, commonly treated as basic salary plus fixed/regular allowances registered with SIO. Bahrain has set a cap on the contributory salary of BHD 4,000 per month.

Nationality Employer Contribution Employee Contribution Bahraini national 18% 8% UAE national working in Bahrain 15% 11% Saudi national working in Bahrain 9.75% 11.75% Qatari national working in Bahrain 14% 7% Kuwaiti national working in Bahrain 11% 7.5% Omani national working in Bahrain 11% 7.5%

* these contribution rates are as of the date of this Article and shall remain subject to increase as per local regulations and requirements. Always refer to the most up-to date information

Oman

Oman’s pension system is now administered through the Social Protection Fund (SPF) following the introduction of Oman’s Social Protection Law. The standard pension contribution for old age, disability and death is 18.5%, split between 11% employer and 7.5% employee. In Oman, the pensionable salary is considered as the contribution wage. Under the Social Protection Law, wage means gross salary, or basic wage + all allowances and stipends. Oman has set a cap on the pension contribution wage of OMR 3,000 per month for the old-age, disability and death insurance branch.

Omani nationals working in other GCC countries continue to be covered under the GCC Insurance Protection Extension System. The same 18.5% total pension contribution generally applies, although other Omani social protection branches, such as job security, maternity, sick leave or occupational injury contributions, may require separate consideration depending on the employment scenario.

Nationality Employer Contribution Employee Contribution Omani national 11% 7.5% UAE national working in Oman 15% 11% Saudi national working in Oman 9.75% 11.75% Qatari national working in Oman 14% 7% Kuwaiti national working in Oman 11^ 7.5% Bahraini national working in Oman 15% 7%

* these contribution rates are as of the date of this Article and shall remain subject to increase as per local regulations and requirements. Always refer to the most up-to date information

Managing Registration and Payroll Compliance Effectively

Employers should not treat GCC nationals in the same way as expatriate employees for payroll and end-of-service purposes. A GCC national may be exempt from the normal end-of-service gratuity position for the period where they are properly registered and contributing under the GCC pension extension framework. However, where the employee had a period of service before pension registration, or where there has been delayed registration, the employer may still need to assess any accrued employment entitlements separately or ensure that these are settled as late payment.

The employer should also be careful not to rely only on nationality when assessing the contribution rate. The correct position depends on several factors, including the employee’s nationality, the country of employment, the pension authority in the home country, whether the employee is already registered with their home pension authority, the applicable pensionable salary definition, and whether salary caps apply.

In practice, employers should check the pension position before the employee starts work, collect the required registration documents, confirm the employee’s home pension authority, and ensure payroll is set up correctly from the first salary cycle. Where the contribution rate or salary base is unclear, the safest approach is to obtain confirmation from the relevant pension authority before payroll is processed.

Pension non-compliance can lead to delayed registration issues, unpaid contribution liabilities, penalties, employee complaints and complications at the point of termination. For businesses operating across more than one GCC jurisdiction, it is therefore important to maintain a clear process for identifying GCC nationals, confirming the correct contribution rules, and ensuring that payments are made to the correct authority on time.

In the UAE for example, employers must register eligible UAE nationals with GPSSA within 30 days of joining, with late registration attracting AED 200 per day per insured employee, and late or missed pension contributions attracting 0.1% per day on overdue contributions after the payment deadline.

For GCC nationals working in the UAE, registration under the GCC Insurance Protection Extension System is mandatory and, from 1 July 2025, late or missed contributions are subject to a 0.1% daily, and may also be subject to any separate fixed late-registration fine for GCC nationals from their home country.

For GCC nationals to be registered under the Protection Extension System in the UAE, all GCC nationals need to first be registered through the GPSSA platform. For employers who are yet to have a UAE national or GCC national employed, they would first need to register their entity with GPSSA before proceeding with the GCC national’s registration. Once the entity is fully registered, the GCC nationals’ registration can begin directly on the GPSSA platform. Employers will need to fill out an acknowledgement form that the employee will need to sign as part of their registration process and upload it during the GCC nationals registration process. GPSSA aims to complete all registrations, whether for the Employer or the Employee within a 2 working day period.

How can Sovereign PPG help

At Sovereign PPG, we are well versed in assisting clients with their local pensions registrations, both from an employer and employee perspective. This extends to GPSSA and Abu Dhabi Pension Fund (ADPF) applications for UAE and GCC Nationals in the UAE, GOSI registrations in Saudi Arabia, SIO registrations and contributions management in Bahrain, Daman registrations in Qatar, and more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.