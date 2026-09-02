Employment Contracts In Egypt For Foreign-Owned Companies

Foreign-owned companies hiring in Egypt cannot simply adapt a global employment template and assume that its standard clauses will work locally. Egyptian employment relationships now fall primarily under Labour Law No. 14 of 2025, which entered into force on 1 September 2025 and replaced the previous Labour Law No. 12 of 2003.

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Foreign-owned companies hiring in Egypt cannot simply adapt a global employment template and assume that its standard clauses will work locally. Egyptian employment relationships now fall primarily under Labour Law No. 14 of 2025, which entered into force on 1 September 2025 and replaced the previous Labour Law No. 12 of 2003. The new framework regulates contract form, probation, wages, working time, leave, remote work, termination and several other aspects of private-sector employment.

For international employers, the most important point is straightforward: Egyptian labour rules apply because the employee works within the Egyptian employment framework, not because the shareholders of the employer are Egyptian. Foreign ownership does not create a separate employment regime.

The contract therefore needs to work under Egyptian law from the first day of employment.

An Employment Contract in Egypt Starts With the Arabic Version

Egyptian law requires employers to prepare individual employment contracts in writing and in Arabic.

The employer must prepare four copies: one for the employer, one for the employee, one for the competent social insurance office and one for the competent administrative authority. If a foreign employee does not understand Arabic, the parties may also prepare the contract in the employee’s language. If the two versions conflict, however, the Arabic version prevails.

This requirement often creates problems for multinational companies that use an English master template across several jurisdictions.

An English version can still be useful for management, HR teams and foreign employees. It should not, however, operate independently from the Arabic contract. The two documents need to say the same thing on salary, benefits, duties, confidentiality, notice and other material terms.

The contract should identify, among other matters, the employment start date, the employer and workplace, the employee, the nature of the work, the agreed wage, the method of payment and agreed monetary or in-kind benefits.

A missing written contract does not necessarily mean that no employment relationship exists. Egyptian law allows the parties to establish the relationship and the rights arising from it through other forms of evidence.

For an employer, that is rarely a desirable position.

Fixed-Term or Indefinite? The Label Alone Is Not Enough

Egyptian law recognizes both indefinite-term and fixed-term employment contracts.

The new law treats an indefinite contract as the normal structure, while permitting a fixed term where the nature of the work requires one. The parties may agree to renew a fixed-term arrangement.

A contract can also become indefinite by operation of law. This can happen when:

the employment contract is not written;

the agreement does not specify a duration; or

the parties continue performing a fixed-term contract after expiry without entering into a written renewal.

This matters when foreign employers use repeated one-year contracts as a routine HR practice.

A company should have a genuine reason for choosing a fixed-term structure and should manage renewals before the existing term expires. Allowing an employee to continue working while the paperwork remains unsigned can materially change the legal position.

What Happens When a Fixed-Term Contract Expires?

A genuine fixed-term contract normally ends when its agreed term expires.

The situation changes when the employer wants to end it earlier. Labour Law No. 14 of 2025 provides specific compensation consequences for employer-initiated termination of a fixed-term contract. Long fixed-term relationships exceeding five years also carry additional rules.

This is why a clause stating that the employer may terminate a fixed-term contract “at any time and without liability” should not be copied from a foreign template without local review.

Probation in Egypt: Three Months Means Three Months

Employers may include a probationary period, but the contract must expressly provide for it.

The maximum period is three months, and an employee cannot undergo probation more than once with the same employer.

That second restriction can catch multinational HR departments off guard.

Moving an employee to another role, issuing a revised contract or promoting the employee does not create a fresh statutory probation period with the same employer.

A six-month probation clause imported from another jurisdiction therefore creates an obvious problem in an Egyptian employment contract.

Probation should also not become a substitute for proper performance management. Employers should record performance expectations, evaluations and material problems during the probation period rather than relying solely on a generic contractual clause.

Salary, Working Hours and Leave Need Local Rules

International companies often spend considerable time negotiating confidentiality, intellectual property and non-compete clauses while leaving basic employment conditions to a global HR handbook.

In Egypt, those basic conditions need equal attention.

Wages

The employment contract should clearly identify the agreed wage and distinguish relevant salary components and benefits.

Egypt’s National Wages Council sets the private-sector minimum wage and can revise it periodically. The Council raised the private-sector minimum to EGP 7,000 per month from 1 March 2025 and also established rules for the periodic annual increase. Employers should verify the applicable minimum when onboarding or reviewing payroll because statutory wage levels can change.

A multinational compensation package may contain a basic salary, allowances, bonuses, commissions and benefits. HR teams should make sure that the terminology used in the employment contract corresponds with the company’s payroll and social insurance treatment.

Working Hours

As a general rule, employees may work no more than eight actual hours per day or 48 hours per week, excluding meal and rest periods.

Workers must normally receive at least one hour of breaks, and the employer should not require more than five consecutive hours of work without a break. Employees must also receive at least 24 consecutive hours of paid weekly rest after no more than six consecutive working days.

Overtime and work during rest periods can trigger additional compensation obligations.

A clause saying that a monthly salary “includes all overtime regardless of hours worked” therefore deserves careful review before use in Egypt.

Annual Leave

The new Labour Law introduced a progressive annual leave structure.

Employees generally receive:

15 days during the first year;

21 days from the second year; and

30 days after ten years of service with one or more employers or once the employee exceeds 50 years of age.

Special rules provide greater entitlements for certain categories of employees, including workers with disabilities and employees performing specified hazardous or remote work.

The law also regulates sick leave, maternity leave, public holidays, incidental leave and other statutory absences.

A global “unlimited leave” policy therefore does not remove the employer’s obligation to track statutory Egyptian entitlements properly.

Social Insurance Is Part of the Employment Setup

Employment registration should not end when the parties sign the contract.

Egypt’s Social Insurance and Pensions Law No. 148 of 2019 applies to qualifying private-sector employees. The National Organization for Social Insurance requires employers to open the relevant establishment insurance file and maintain the necessary employee records.

Labour Law No. 14 of 2025 reinforces that connection. The employee file must contain social insurance documentation, and one of the four employment contract copies goes to the competent social insurance office.

In practice, the employment contract, payroll records and social insurance declarations should tell the same story.

Differences between the salary in the contract, the amount processed through payroll and the amount declared for insurance can become relevant during audits, employee claims or termination disputes.

Hiring Egyptian Employees Is Usually the Straightforward Case

When an Egyptian company—including an Egyptian subsidiary of a foreign group—hires an Egyptian employee locally, the relationship normally falls squarely within the Egyptian labour and social insurance framework.

The employer should coordinate:

the employment contract, employee file, payroll setup, social insurance registration, internal work policies and any applicable disciplinary regulations.

The biggest mistake at this stage is often fragmentation. Global HR prepares the contract, local accounting registers payroll, another provider handles insurance, and nobody checks whether the documents match.

That mismatch can remain invisible until an employee leaves.

Hiring Foreign Employees Requires More Than an Employment Contract

A signed employment contract does not itself authorize a foreign national to work in Egypt.

Labour Law No. 14 of 2025 provides that foreign nationals may not work in Egypt without the required licence from the competent ministry and the necessary authorization to enter and reside in Egypt for employment purposes. Employers may not employ a foreign national without the required authorization.

The Ministry of Labour regulates the conditions, procedures, fees, exemptions and applicable restrictions.

This means that the company should coordinate the employment contract with the employee’s immigration and work permit position before work begins.

A business visa or ordinary residence status should not automatically be treated as permission to work.

For international groups transferring specialists, directors or technical personnel to an Egyptian entity, the employment and immigration workstreams should therefore run together.

Executives and Managers Still Need Proper Employment Documents

Companies sometimes assume that a managing director, country manager or senior executive sits outside ordinary employment protections because of seniority.

That assumption can be dangerous.

The legal position depends on the person’s actual relationship with the company, their authority and the capacity in which they serve.

For example, Egyptian working-time rules contain specific exceptions for authorized representatives of the employer. That does not mean every employee with “Director,” “VP” or “Manager” in the job title automatically falls outside working-time protections.

Corporate office and employment status can also overlap. A person may hold a board or management position while separately performing services under an employment relationship.

Executive contracts therefore need careful drafting around authority, remuneration, confidentiality, signatory powers, reporting lines, termination and any corporate appointment held by the individual.

Contractor or Employee? The Contract Title Does Not Decide

Foreign businesses increasingly engage Egyptian consultants and independent contractors instead of building a local payroll.

Calling someone an “independent contractor,” however, does not automatically prevent an employment relationship from arising.

Egyptian Labour Law defines a worker by reference to a person who performs work for remuneration under the management or supervision of an employer.

That makes the real working arrangement important.

Consider an individual who:

works exclusively for the company, follows fixed working hours, reports to a manager, uses company systems, requests permission for leave and receives the same monthly amount regardless of deliverables.

Does the word “consultant” at the top of the agreement settle the question?

Not necessarily.

The more the relationship resembles managed and supervised employment, the greater the classification risk becomes. Companies should review contractor arrangements based on how the work actually operates, not only on the wording of the agreement.

Remote Work Does Not Sit Outside Egyptian Labour Law

The 2025 Labour Law expressly recognizes modern forms of work, including remote work, part-time work, flexible work and job sharing.

Workers using these arrangements remain entitled to the protections that apply to conventional employment, subject to the nature of the working model. The law specifically refers to areas such as social protection and minimum wage rights.

A remote employee working from Alexandria for a Cairo company therefore does not become an independent contractor simply because the employee never visits the office.

The contract should address the remote arrangement clearly, including working time, location, equipment, expenses where applicable, confidentiality, information security and reporting expectations.

What About an Egyptian Working Remotely for a Foreign Company With No Entity in Egypt?

That situation needs separate analysis.

The company should consider whether it can lawfully employ the individual directly, how local labour and social insurance obligations apply, and whether another hiring structure is necessary. Corporate and tax questions may also arise alongside employment law.

A foreign company should not assume that paying an Egyptian resident from an overseas bank account automatically places the relationship outside Egyptian regulation.

Termination Is Where Weak Contracts Become Expensive

Many employment contracts work perfectly while everyone wants the relationship to continue.

Their quality becomes visible when someone wants to end it.

For indefinite-term employment, either party must generally provide three months’ written notice. The law also requires a legitimate and sufficient reason for termination and regulates the timing and operation of the notice period.

If the employer releases the employee from working during the notice period, the employee can remain entitled to full wages for that period. If the employer fails to provide the required notice, payment corresponding to the missing notice period may become due.

More importantly, an employer who terminates an indefinite employment contract without a legitimate reason may face compensation of not less than two months’ wages for each year of service, in addition to other employee rights.

Disciplinary Dismissal Is a Different Route

Employers should distinguish ordinary termination from dismissal as a disciplinary sanction.

The new law sets out serious misconduct situations and gives the competent Labour Court a central role in disciplinary dismissal. The employer must also follow investigation and documentation procedures before imposing disciplinary sanctions.

A manager should therefore resist the temptation to send an immediate “you are dismissed effective today” email after discovering misconduct.

The correct procedure may matter as much as the underlying conduct.

Resignation Also Became More Formal

The new law substantially changed the resignation process.

An employee’s resignation must be written, signed by the employee or a specially authorized representative and approved by the competent administrative authority. The Ministry of Labour subsequently issued procedures governing Labour Office authentication of resignations.

This reform directly targets the former practice of employers collecting pre-signed resignation documents when employees joined the company.

Foreign employers should therefore remove any onboarding practice built around undated resignation forms or documents intended for later use.

There Is No Single “End-of-Service Gratuity” for Every Employee

International employers familiar with Gulf employment systems sometimes expect Egypt to apply a universal gratuity formula whenever an employee leaves.

Egypt’s structure is different.

The amount payable at the end of employment depends on the legal reason for termination and the employee’s circumstances.

Potential amounts can include final unpaid wages, accrued leave entitlements, notice pay, contractual benefits and statutory compensation where applicable. Employer-initiated termination of certain fixed-term contracts carries specific compensation rules. Unjustified termination of an indefinite contract may trigger compensation of at least two months’ wages for every year of service. Special rules also apply to economic closure or workforce reduction.

The law also contains a more specific gratuity regime for qualifying service after the age of 60 where the Social Insurance Law does not provide the relevant entitlement.

So the right question at termination is not simply, “What is the Egyptian end-of-service gratuity?”

The first question is: why and how is this employment relationship ending?

Employment Clauses Foreign Companies Commonly Get Wrong

Several drafting problems appear repeatedly when international templates reach Egypt.

One is stating that English alone governs the employment relationship even though Egyptian law requires an Arabic employment contract.

Another is using a six-month probation period.

Foreign templates also frequently allow immediate termination at the employer’s discretion, treat all managers as exempt from working-hour rules, convert all overtime into a fixed salary without further analysis, or classify remote workers as contractors solely because they work off-site.

A further problem arises when the contract and HR handbook conflict. A carefully drafted employment agreement offers limited protection if the company’s actual payroll, leave, disciplinary and termination practices follow a different set of rules.

The objective should therefore be consistency across the whole employment relationship.

How Legal Counsel Can Help Foreign Employers in Egypt

For a foreign-owned company, employment compliance begins before the first employee signs.

Local counsel can adapt global employment templates to Egyptian mandatory rules, prepare coordinated Arabic and English versions, review fixed-term and executive arrangements, structure probation clauses and assess contractor classification.

Counsel can also coordinate employment contracts with foreign employee work permits, review internal HR and disciplinary policies and advise on legally sensitive terminations before the company takes irreversible steps.

That early review usually matters most when the company wants to preserve a global HR model while complying with Egyptian mandatory provisions rather than rebuilding its employment framework from scratch.

Build the Employment Relationship for the Day It May End

A strong Egyptian employment contract should do more than record salary and job title.

It should identify the correct type of employment relationship, satisfy Arabic documentation requirements, define probation properly, align with payroll and social insurance, account for statutory working time and leave, and provide a workable framework for termination.

Foreign companies also need to look beyond the document itself. Work permits, employee classification, remote arrangements, disciplinary procedures and HR practices can change the legal outcome even when the contract appears clear.

Reviewing these issues before hiring gives the company a far stronger position than trying to reconstruct the employment file after a dispute begins.

Employment Contracts In Egypt For Foreign-Owned Companies

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.