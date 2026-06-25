Malta Takes A Leading Step On Pay Transparency

With the entry into force of the Equal Pay (Transparency and Reporting) Regulations 2026, Malta has completed the full transposition of the EU Pay Transparency Directive (EUPTD), following an initial phase introduced...

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Quick Summary

Malta has fully implemented the EU Pay Transparency Directive through new regulations which came into force on 5 June 2026. The regime introduces immediate obligations for all employers, including enhanced employee rights, accelerated response timelines and upcoming gender pay gap reporting requirements.

A Decisive Shift Towards Transparency

Pay transparency is no longer a forward-looking concept in Malta; it is now an immediate and enforceable reality.

With the entry into force of the Equal Pay (Transparency and Reporting) Regulations 2026, Malta has completed the full transposition of the EU Pay Transparency Directive (EUPTD), following an initial phase introduced in 2025.

The result is a comprehensive framework that applies across all employers in Malta, regardless of size or sector, and significantly strengthens the principle of equal pay for equal work or work of equal value.

More Than Compliance: A Fundamental Change in Approach

At its core, the new regime goes beyond regulatory alignment. It signals a broader shift in how employers are expected to approach pay, moving from internal discretion to structured, documented and explainable decision-making.

Key obligations now in force include:

Greater transparency in pay during recruitment processes

A clear employee right to request and receive pay information

Mandatory gender pay gap reporting for larger organisations

Stronger enforcement mechanisms and remedies

For many employers, this will require not just policy updates, but a rethinking of how pay is determined, recorded and communicated.

A More Demanding National Framework

Although Malta has closely followed the Directive, certain features of its implementation place it firmly at the more stringent end of the spectrum.

Speed of Response Matters

Perhaps the most striking element is the eight-day deadline for responding to employee pay information requests.

This represents a significant acceleration compared to the Directive itself and leaves little room for delay. Employers that are unable to respond within this timeframe may quickly find themselves exposed to escalation procedures and potential enforcement action.

Wider Internal Obligations

Transparency in Malta is not limited to disclosure, it extends to internal discipline.

Employers with 25 or more employees are required to document the criteria used to determine pay and progression, while those with 50 or more employees must formalise and make such policies accessible.

These requirements effectively bring pay structures into sharper focus, making it increasingly difficult to rely on informal or inconsistent practices.

Gradual Rollout of Reporting Requirements

Gender pay gap reporting will follow a phased approach, beginning in 2027 for larger employers, with smaller organisations brought into scope at a later stage.

While not immediately applicable to all, these obligations signal a clear direction of travel and give organisations limited time to prepare.

Where Employers are Likely to Feel the Impact

From a practical perspective, the impact of the new regime will be felt most acutely in areas that have traditionally received limited attention.

Many employers will need to develop or refine:

Job evaluation frameworks, to properly define roles of equal value

to properly define roles of equal value Reliable pay data systems, capable of supporting both internal analysis and external reporting

capable of supporting both internal analysis and external reporting Internal governance processes, ensuring consistency in pay decisions

ensuring consistency in pay decisions Communication strategies, particularly when engaging with employees on sensitive pay-related issues

The compressed timelines; particularly the eight-day response requirement, mean that these elements can no longer be treated as long-term improvements.

Key Action Points for Employers

The transition to a fully transparent pay environment will not happen overnight. However, there are clear steps employers can take now to position themselves effectively:

Build structured pay data systems aligned to job categories of equal value

Clearly document objective, gender-neutral pay criteria

Begin early analysis of pay data ahead of reporting obligations

Review recruitment practices to ensure compliance with transparency requirements

Importantly, these steps should be approached not simply as compliance, but as part of a broader strategy to strengthen organisational fairness and resilience.

A More Active Enforecment Environment

The new framework is supported by a strengthened enforcement landscape.

Compliance will be overseen by the Department for Industrial and Employment Relations (DIER), together with the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE), both of which are expected to play an active role in monitoring and enforcement.

Employees are now equipped with clearer rights and remedies, including the ability to seek compensation and challenge pay disparities, while employers face increased scrutiny and potential penalties in cases of non-compliance.

Looking Ahead

Malta’s approach to implementing the EUPTD reflects a clear commitment to advancing pay transparency and workplace equality.

However, the practical implications for employers are significant. The combination of accelerated timelines, expanded obligations and enhanced enforcement means that pay transparency is no longer a peripheral compliance issue, as it is rather, a core governance matter.

Organisations which act early to align their structures, systems and culture with these requirements will be best placed not only to comply, but to build trust and credibility in an evolving employment landscape.

To support this transition, we help organisations move from obligation to execution across the full lifecycle of readiness and compliance:

Interpret & Design: gap assessments, review of pay frameworks and development of defensible, structured pay criteria

gap assessments, review of pay frameworks and development of defensible, structured pay criteria Build: design of pay structures, policies, data models and reporting frameworks to support compliance

design of pay structures, policies, data models and reporting frameworks to support compliance Operate: readiness for ongoing obligations including payroll alignment, gender pay gap reporting and accelerated response requirements (including the eight-day timeline)

readiness for ongoing obligations including payroll alignment, gender pay gap reporting and accelerated response requirements (including the eight-day timeline) Assure: independent review, testing and validation of pay frameworks to ensure regulatory defensibility

independent review, testing and validation of pay frameworks to ensure regulatory defensibility Embed: change management, training and communication to support organisational understanding and adoption

This end-to-end approach spans HR, payroll, governance and data, ensuring organisations are not only compliant with Malta’s transparency requirements, but also operationally prepared and resilient as expectations continue to evolve.

Contact us today to see how we can support your business.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.