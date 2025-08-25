ARTICLE
25 August 2025

Cross-border Remote Work | Remuneration Essentials (Video)

Arendt & Medernach

This time, Noémie HALLER (Counsel, Employment Law & Business Crime) and Charlotte Demangeat (Senior Associate, Personal Tax & Social Security) break down the tax and social security...
Charlotte Demangeat and Noémie Haller
What really happens when remote work crosses national borders? https://www.arendt.com/news-insights/...

This time, Noémie HALLER (Counsel, Employment Law & Business Crime) and Charlotte Demangeat (Senior Associate, Personal Tax & Social Security) break down the tax and social security challenges of cross-border remote working in Luxembourg, a key topic in today's hybrid work environment.

💡 Why it matters:
With many employees living in neighbouring countries, remote work policies directly affect HR strategy, legal compliance and operational risk.

📌 What's in the episode:
✔️ Tax thresholds for Belgium, France and Germany
✔️ 25% vs 49.9% working time rule for social security
✔️ A1 certificates: why they matter
✔️ How to build a solid remote working policy

👉 "Cross-border remote working is here to stay – but it only works smoothly if it's properly managed."

Watch the full episode and find out how to stay compliant while supporting flexibility.

🔜 Stay tuned for Episode 5, where Philippe Schmit and Arnaud Huguenel will explore pensions and benefits – and what employers need to consider when building long-term reward strategies.

