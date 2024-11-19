Thailand Reaffirms Alcoholic Beverage Packaging And Labeling Requirements

A new notification on required labeling and packaging for alcoholic beverages was published in Thailand's Government Gazette on November 8, 2024, taking full effect the following day.

Tilleke & Gibbins is a leading Southeast Asian regional law firm with over 190 lawyers and consultants practicing in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. We provide full-service legal solutions to the top investors and high-growth companies that drive economic expansion in Asia.

A new notification on required labeling and packaging for alcoholic beverages was published in Thailand's Government Gazette on November 8, 2024, taking full effect the following day.

The notification (Notification of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee Re: Criteria, Methods, and Conditions for Packaging of Alcoholic Beverages and Warning Statements of Alcoholic Beverages Both Produced Domestically and Imported into Thailand 2024) essentially reaffirms a mandatory requirement for packaging and warning statements for alcoholic beverages, which echoes existing regulations from 2009 and 2017.

Under the authority of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act B.E. 2551 (2008) (ABCA), the notification reinforces the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee's objective of promoting consumer awareness through standardized warning labels.

The notification addresses the following key aspects:

Packaging definitions. The notification defines packing-related terms for the first time under the ABCA. These terms include (1) packaging, (2) containers (also known as primary packaging), and (3) outer packaging (secondary packaging).

The notification defines packing-related terms for the first time under the ABCA. These terms include (1) packaging, (2) containers (also known as primary packaging), and (3) outer packaging (secondary packaging). Packaging requirements. Containers for alcoholic beverages produced or imported for sale in Thailand must be at least 0.175 liters each.

Containers for alcoholic beverages produced or imported for sale in Thailand must be at least 0.175 liters each. Warning statements. Although alcoholic beverages are classified as food under the Food Act B.E. 2522 (1979), the notification exempts alcoholic beverages from general food labeling requirements prescribed in the Food Act. Instead, it mandates that the following warning statements be prominently displayed: Sale of liquor to persons under 20 years old is prohibited; Drinking reduces driving ability; and Not suitable for persons under 20 years old.

Although alcoholic beverages are classified as food under the Food Act B.E. 2522 (1979), the notification exempts alcoholic beverages from general food labeling requirements prescribed in the Food Act. Instead, it mandates that the following warning statements be prominently displayed: Format. The notification specifies that these warning statements must be written in Thai, in bold characters, with a minimum type size of five millimeters. The warning must be enclosed in a box that contrasts with the label background and surrounding content.

The notification specifies that these warning statements must be written in Thai, in bold characters, with a minimum type size of five millimeters. The warning must be enclosed in a box that contrasts with the label background and surrounding content.

Exemptions. Certain products, such as alcoholic beverages imported as samples or otherwise not intended for commercial sale, are exempt from the warning statement requirements.

The notification consolidates and reinforces Thailand's alcohol packaging standards, maintaining an emphasis on consumer protection and awareness by ensuring that important information is clearly and consistently displayed on all alcoholic beverage packaging. It formally grants the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee the authority to oversee and enforce warning statements in alcoholic beverage labeling.

With no major changes to existing regulations, the notification came into effect swiftly, without granting any grace periods.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.