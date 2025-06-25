How to Handle Contract Breaches in NZ

In Short When a contract breach occurs, it's important to review the contract terms and understand your rights and obligations before responding.

You can seek remedies such as damages, specific performance, or contract termination depending on the nature and seriousness of the breach.

Early communication and legal advice can help manage disputes and prevent escalation. Tips for Businesses Act quickly to assess the breach and gather evidence. Communicate clearly with the other party, document all interactions, and consult a legal expert to explore the best course of action and protect your interests.

Entering into a contract with somebody else is a great way to ensure that all parties uphold their obligations in an agreement. A contract is an agreement that the law recognises and enforces. There may be times when one party does not uphold their obligations. In these circumstances, it means they may be in breach of contract. This article will outline a few tips that will help you handle a contract breach.

Repudiated Contracts

One of the ways someone can breach a contract is through repudiation. Repudiation is when one party (Party A) declares that they are unable to uphold their obligations of a contract. Party B usually has the right to terminate the agreement if the other party repudiates the contract. When Party B terminates the contract, they cancel the agreement and release both parties from any further contractual obligations. You must confirm that the other party has actually repudiated the contract, and courts usually apply an objective test to make that decision. If you terminate a contract when the other party has not repudiated the contract, then you could be liable for damages yourself.

If Party A repudiates the contract, Party B may choose to reject the repudiation and enforce the contract. In that case, Party A must still perform their obligations under the agreement. Party B may also seek damages caused by Party A's repudiation and failure to comply with the contract. However, this means the courts will look closely at the conduct and actions of both parties to determine if the repudiation is or is not legitimate, and to determine the amount of damages payable by Party A. If you believe the other party has repudiated your contract, you should consult a legal professional without delay.

Terminate Contract

If a party breaches the contract, you may have the right to terminate it. This will depend on the terms of your agreement. Most contracts include a termination clause that lets you cancel the agreement by giving a set period of notice. When you cancel the agreement, neither party needs to carry out any further obligations under the contract. However, if you choose to terminate the contract, you might not be able to claim damages in court. You may decide to end the contract because pursuing a court claim for damages is not worthwhile. Terminating the contract lets you move on without any ongoing obligations. However, you must check the terms carefully to confirm you have the right to terminate. If you do not, your termination could be invalid, and the other party may hold you liable.

Claim Damages

The most popular option people will use is claiming damages in court. If the other party breaches your contract, you must prove that breach in court. If you succeed, the court will award you damages based on the loss you suffered from the contract not being performed. However, going to court can be costly and time-consuming. You also face the risk of losing, which could cost you a significant amount of time and money.

Your contract might include a liquidated damages clause. This clause sets a fixed amount that one party must pay if they breach the contract. The parties agree on this figure when they form the contract. If your contract includes such a clause, you may not need to go to court. However, disputes can still arise if the amount specified is much higher than the actual loss.

Is There Another Option?

The best way to handle a contract breach is to negotiate with your contracting partner. If they feel they cannot uphold their obligations, the contract may be discontinued. Alternatively, you may alter the contract to make it easier for both parties to uphold their obligations. Communication is vital, and instead of going through the court process, you may find yourself saving time and money by negotiating with your contracting party.

Key Takeaways

Contracts are popular as they clearly define the roles and responsibilities of the parties and are enforceable by the courts. They also often set out processes to navigate a contract breach when it happens. There are several options you may undertake in the event of a breach. You should always negotiate with your contracting party to see if you can still perform the contract. This may involve varying the contract. On the contrary, sometimes your contracting party cannot uphold their obligations, in which case the contract may be terminated or repudiated. Beyond this, you may want to enforce the contract by claiming damages in court.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.