EU Directive On Women On Boards: Which Countries Have Implemented?

Summary

The Gender Balance on Corporate Boards Directive (known as the 'Women on Boards' directive) entered into application at the end of 2024, aiming for a more balanced gender representation on the boards of listed companies across all EU Member States.

The directive sets a target for EU large listed companies of 40% of the underrepresented sex among their non-executive directors and 33% among all directors.

The deadline for the transposition by Member States was 28 December 2024, and companies must meet the targets by 30 June 2026.

