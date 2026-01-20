Legal Bases Swiss Data Protection Act (FADP)

CAS Data Protection Officer (DPO-HSG), Executive School of Management, Technology & Law (ES-HSG), University of St. Galle

This lecture delivers a concise overview of the scope of the Swiss FADP, its interaction with the GDPR/UK GDPR, and core data processing principles such as lawfulness, proportionality, purpose limitation, storage limitation, and transparency. It covers practical handling of data subject rights (including access, rectification, erasure, and portability) and the internal workflows needed to meet deadlines. Key focus areas include processor management (DPAs, sub-processors, audit rights, supplier risk) and data security with breach notification duties. The session also deep-dives into cross-border transfers (adequacy, SCCs/BCRs, Swiss–US DPF, exceptions) with actionable implementation guidance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.