Switzerland Says Yes To E-ID: Digital Identity Is On Its Way

Swiss voters narrowly approved the Federal Act on Electronic Identity Credentials and Other Electronic Proofs of Identity (E-ID Act) by a margin of 50.39% to 49.61% in yesterday's public vote.

The new E-ID will simplify online identification, enable faster access to government and private services, and support secure digital transactions. Unlike the rejected 2021 proposal, the E-ID will be issued and managed directly by the federal government (and not private suppliers).

The digital identity will be stored locally on the user's phone rather than in a central database. If a device is lost or replaced, the E-ID must be re-issued through the official application process.

Beginning at the earliest in the third quarter of 2026, individuals will be able to apply for an E-ID through the official Swiyu app on their iOS or Android devices (Swiyu is derived from "Switzerland" and "you"). The application process will require verification with an approved identity document (such as a passport or ID card) and additional checks, including video identification.

The E-ID is voluntary and free of charge. Physical IDs (passport, ID card) will remain valid and accepted. Over time, the E-ID is expected to become an integral part of everyday life, from public services and e-government platforms to banking, healthcare, transportation and travel.

With this decision, Switzerland underscores its ambition to create a privacy-friendly digital future.

