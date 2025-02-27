Achieving Digital Operational Resilience

The Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) came into force in January 2023 and has been adopted since 17 January 2025.

The broad spectrum of financial entities in scope which includes credit institutions, insurance undertakings, investment firms, alternative investment fund managers and many more as defined under DORA Article 2.

The uniformity in expectations set across multiple industries.

Its extension and explicit requirements for managing ICT (information and communication technology) third-party risk.

Digital advancements or technology transformation has been increasingly identified in strategic initiatives. Common objectives identified are enhancing the customer experience offering digital channels to enjoy services offered, as well as to optimise internal method of operations. Such transformation causes new or additional risks to emerge, many of which are intended to be mitigated by the requirements outlined in DORA.

What are its key topics:

Although DORA also makes reference to the principle of proportionality as well as explicitly excluding or limiting requirements for certain types of financial entities, in a nutshell, the regulation can be broken down into the following themes:

1. ICT risk management

a. Governance arrangements, responsibilities for the management body and the need to have a Digital Operational Resilience Strategy

b. A clearly defined ICT risk management framework

c. Additional requirements on business continuity, ICT business continuity, response and recovery, and communication plans

2. ICT related incident management

a. A clearly defined incident management cycle

b. Use of reporting templates for reporting on major ICT related incidents under specified reporting timelines

c. Awareness of the changes to existing reporting obligations on payment-related incidents

d. Incident classification thresholds

3. Digital operational resilience testing

a. A detailed digital operational resilience testing programme

b. Requirements to perform resilience tests

c. Additional threat-led penetration testing (TLPT) requirements



4. ICT third-party risk management:

a. The need to have a clearly defined vendor strategy and broader framework

b. The need to maintain and submit to the competent authority the register of information, in a specified format

c. Contractual provisions relevant to arrangements with third-party service providers of ICT services.

d. Additional requirements for ICT services supporting critical or important functions of the financial entity

5. Information sharing

The above themes are supplemented by a series of supplementary guidelines, as well as technical standards that have been circulated by the European Supervisory Authorities in 2024 for approval by the European Commission as Commission Delegated or Implementing Regulations. These provide further details on the requirements that are stated in DORA.

The effort for regulated entities to become DORA compliant varies and depends on the individual entity's (or group) operating model, exposure and appetite towards ICT, as well as the pre-existing supervisory requirements applicable in each industry. It is therefore vital that Boards and Senior Management are informed of DORA's expectations, its importance, and the need to set the tone from the top.

Key success factors to align and embed DORA in daily operations include:

Establish robust governance arrangements

Effectively enhance and operationalise risk management practices

Define policy requirements, processes, and templates

Regularly test your operational resilience

Clear definitions and scope of DORA to individual or group entities' operations

Know your ICT third-party service providers and respective risks that these dependencies may pose

Complete and accurately populated registers of information

Ability to timely identify, assess, escalate, mitigate, report and monitor relevant incidents and third-party arrangements.

How can we help?

