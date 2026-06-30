Circular 2/2026 - Extension Of The Non-dom Regime

As per the recent amendments to Cyprus tax legislation, as part of the Cyprus Tax Reform (for a comprehensive overview of the main provisions, you can access our report hereopens in a new tab), an alternative method of taxation in respect of Special Defence Contribution (“SDC”) has been introduced, in line with Article 3D of the Special Contribution for the Defence of the Republic of Cyprus Law of 2022, as amended (“SDC Law”), with effect from 1 January 2026. This regime allows eligible individuals to extend their non-dom status in Cyprus, for a maximum of two additional five-year periods (i.e. 5 + 5 years).



Individuals electing to extend their non-dom status as per the provisions of this regime, will be required to pay an upfront lump sum of €250.000, for each five-year period. It is important to note that this election is irrevocable and under no circumstances, will the Tax Department refund the €250.000 lump-sum payment.



It is highlighted that the extension of the non-dom regime is available only to individuals who do not have a domicile of origin in Cyprus and are considered as deemed domiciled in Cyprus, in accordance with the provisions of Article 2(3) of the SDC Law.

The Tax Department issued on 29 May 2026 Circular 2/2026, providing clarifications on the following key aspects:

The individuals eligible to apply for extension of the non-dom status. The procedure to be followed for applying for extension of the non-dom status. Practical considerations regarding the payment of the required lump-sum amount. The application form to be completed by individuals.

You can access the Circular issued by the Tax Department hereopens in a new tab.

It is important to note that the Circular further clarifies that individuals who became deemed domiciled in Cyprus in the 2024, 2025, or 2026 tax years, may apply for the extension of their non-dom status in Cyprus under this regime, by 30 June 2026.