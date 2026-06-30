Tax Department Announcements On Pillar II: Cyprus Filing Obligations & IIR Overview

(i) The first announcement informs of the European Commission’s FAQ (Frequently Asked Question on Pillar 2 Directive - Cyprus IIR treatment 2024opens in a new tab) issued on 29 May 2026, based on which Cyprus is considered to have implemented a Qualified Income Inclusion Rule (IIR) for fiscal years commencing on or after 31 December 2023.

Based on the FAQ, as of 31 May 2026, Cyprus is able to receive the Top-Up Tax Information Return and is committed to exchange such information within the required timeframe under DAC9. Where an MNE submits the Top-Up Tax Information Return through the centralised filing mechanism in Cyprus, no separate local filings of the Top-Up Tax Information Return will be required by other EU Member States, in line with the provisions of DAC9.

The relevant announcement can be accessed via the attached link IIR Announcementopens in a new tab

(ii) The second announcement provides guidance on the compliance obligations and applicable filing deadlines for Cypriot constituent entities.

The guidance applies to fiscal years commencing between 31 December 2023 and 31 December 2024 and sets out the requirements for the submission of:

Top-Up Tax Information Return (TTIR)/Globe Information Return

Notifications

Income Inclusion Rule (IIR) Top-Up Tax returns

Payment of any Top-Up Tax due

Filing Deadlines

The relevant announcement can be accessed via the attached link Pillar II Compliance obligations and filing returns and deadlines