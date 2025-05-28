Cyprus Real Estate Tax Guide 2025

FOREWORD

As in previous years, RSM Cyprus is proud to contribute to the European Real Estate Tax Guide, a publication by RSM International that highlights the strength of our network partnership.

The Real Estate Tax Guides provide businesses, investors, and other European real estate market stakeholders with a detailed overview of real estate taxation across various European countries.

The guides offer practical insights into the tax implications of acquiring, holding, and selling commercial properties directly or indirectly by domestic or foreign investors and legal entities. Additionally, they briefly introduce the types of legal entities commonly used for real estate transactions in different countries, i.e. publicly listed and privately owned companies, investment funds, partnerships, and trusts.

Our professionals work closely together to meet the investors' needs by providing their support on a local and global level. We are always willing to help with any matter that may concern any interested party.

Regarding the 2025 Cyprus Real Estate Guide, readers in Cyprus will find an overview of the local real estate tax landscape, including key considerations for acquiring, holding, and selling commercial property and the legal structures commonly used by investors. We also include links to insights from other European countries to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the tax frameworks around Europe.

The 2025 Cyprus Real Estate Tax Guide will help you make well-informed decisions, regardless of whether you are operating locally or considering increasing your assets abroad.

