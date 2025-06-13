Future Of Work By 2030: Skills, Automation, Job Creation & Workforce Strategy

By 2030, global workplaces will undergo a significant transformation driven by automation, artificial intelligence (AI), green transitions, and demographic shifts. Employers and employees must prepare for evolving hard and soft skills, anticipate which roles may vanish or emerge, and adopt strategic responses. This article explores validated data from trustworthy sources—OECD, ILO, WEF, academic studies—to highlight key trends and implications for workforce readiness.

Automation Risk & Job Displacement

Worldwide, approximately 28% of jobs in OECD countries are at high risk of automation by 2030, primarily routine tasks.

Specifically:

The ILO anticipates that 2.3% of jobs (~75 million globally) are vulnerable due to advances in generative AI.

(~75 million globally) are vulnerable due to advances in generative AI. Estimates vary: McKinsey (2017) projected 375 million workers —14% of the global workforce—will need to shift roles by 2030.

—14% of the global workforce—will need to shift roles by 2030. OECD's 2018 data showed around 10% of jobs will disappear, with another 28% undergoing transformation.

Net effects differ regionally, but the low-skilled, young, and male workers face greater disruption.

Job Creation: Green and Tech-Driven Sectors

Technology and environmental shifts generate new opportunities:

The ILO forecasts 24 million "green economy" jobs by 2030, given supportive policies; but without action, 72 million jobs could be lost due to climate impacts.

by 2030, given supportive policies; but without action, could be lost due to climate impacts. ILO also expects automation and robotics to create new roles in emerging sectors .

In‑Demand Hard Skills & Technical Competencies

Emerging roles require advanced technical skills:

STEM and digital literacy remain crucial — data analytics, AI development, cybersecurity .

remain crucial — data analytics, AI development, cybersecurity . Academic research shows roles complementing AI—such as data scientists—are gaining demand and wage premiums.

Green transition skills — renewable energy systems, environmental engineering — will be an advantage.

Soft Skills: A Strategic Advantage

In an AI-augmented environment, uniquely human strengths become essential:

Critical thinking, metacognition, adaptability, communication, emotional intelligence, leadership are difficult to automate and highly valued.

are difficult to automate and highly valued. OECD emphasises lifelong learning and embracing complexity and uncertainty .

Net Job Figures & Workforce Shifts

The interplay of job loss and creation leads to a net change:

McKinsey suggests while hundreds of millions of jobs may be displaced, historically, new roles have offset losses—though reskilling is critical.

may be displaced, historically, new roles have offset losses—though reskilling is critical. ILO sees positive net job growth if green policies are adopted— new green jobs outweigh losses in heat‑affected sectors.

in heat‑affected sectors. Sector shifts: manufacturing jobs decline but service and tech roles grow .

Strategic Recommendations for Employers

To adapt effectively, organisations should:

Upskill and reskill proactively , especially for digital and green competencies. OECD warns against neglecting digital training .

, especially for digital and green competencies. OECD warns against neglecting digital training . Combine technical and soft skills development , as complementary abilities will have a 50% higher impact than substitutive ones.

, as complementary abilities will have a 50% higher impact than substitutive ones. Collaborate with workers to shape AI integration and prevent job loss—giving employees a voice improves buy-in.

to shape AI integration and prevent job loss—giving employees a voice improves buy-in. Focus on future-proof roles in data, AI ethics, sustainability and creative industries.

Employee Strategies: Navigating the Shift

Professionals can stay ahead by:

Embracing lifelong learning , continually refreshing digital and interpersonal skills.

, continually refreshing digital and interpersonal skills. Targeting careers in emerging green and AI-adjacent fields .

. Adding soft-skill layers —like leadership and negotiation—to technical expertise.

—like leadership and negotiation—to technical expertise. Viewing AI as augmentation not replacement—learn how to work with intelligent tools.

Key Takeaway: Jobs Will Change—But Opportunities Will Multiply for the Prepared

Yes, some roles will disappear or be reshaped by automation and AI—but they're not vanishing into a vacuum. Global studies by the ILO and OECD suggest that while millions of jobs may be displaced, an even greater number of new, more dynamic roles are being created—in technology, sustainability, healthcare, and digital services. What sets these roles apart is their demand for advanced hard skills and, more importantly, powerful soft skills like leadership, adaptability, and strategic thinking.

For those who invest in continuous learning and embrace change, the future of work isn't a threat—it's a landscape full of possibilities. The path forward lies in building skills that machines can't replicate and stepping confidently into roles that didn't exist a decade ago.

Eurofast's Take

By 2030, the world of work will demand both technology-savvy and people-centred skills. Eurofast supports organisations and individuals through:

Workforce diagnostics to map automation risk and future talent needs through our expert payroll services

to map automation risk and future talent needs through our expert payroll services Mobility services – helping clients reallocate labour and restructure processes.

helping clients reallocate labour and restructure processes. Our expertise enables clients to build resilient, future-proof teams—equipped for transformation, not overwhelmed by it.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.