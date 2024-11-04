Extension For Submission Of IR1 2023

On October 30th, the Tax Department announced that the Council of Ministers has approved an extension for submitting the 2023 Individual Income Tax Declaration (IR1). The new deadline has been extended from October 31st to November 30th, which is now the final date for filing the declaration, settling any outstanding tax, or claiming refunds.

