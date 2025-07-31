ARTICLE
31 July 2025

Luxembourg Government Releases Draft Law Implementing DAC8

Oliver R. Hoor and Marie Bentley

On 24 July 2025, the Luxembourg government released a draft law aimed at implementing Council Directive 2023/2226 dated 17 October 2023, the so-called "DAC8", amending Directive 2011/16/EU on administrative cooperation in the field of taxation (DAC).

DAC8 pursues two major objectives:

1. Expanding the scope of transparency and tax information exchange by including new types of reportable transactions, particularly those involving crypto-assets.

2. Updating and consolidating the various tax information exchange mechanisms introduced through successive amendments to DAC. In this regard, DAC8 notably:

  • Introduces new exchange of information on income derived from life insurance products;
  • Introduces new exchange of information on certain advance tax rulings related to individual taxpayers;
  • Allows the use of exchanged information for non-tax purposes;
  • Modifies DAC6 in relation to the professional secrecy of intermediaries;
  • Amends DAC7 in relation to the volume of data to be transmitted; and
  • Updates country-by-country reporting requirements.

