HR At Full Velocity

AI is changing how work gets done, and HR is feeling it. That shift is pushing HR teams to update how they run the function (operating model), how they deliver services, and how HR technology fits together

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AI is changing how work gets done, and HR is feeling it. That shift is pushing HR teams to update how they run the function (operating model), how they deliver services, and how HR technology fits together. KPMG’s latest insights highlight what matters now, what leading HR teams are doing differently, and where to start so you can improve speed-to-serve and employee experience, without compromising data stewardship, controls, or auditability.

Key takeaways for leaders

Organizations have moved beyond transformation cycles into a continuous state of change. For HR, succeeding in this environment means rethinking how work gets done. The five takeaways below outline the priorities that matter most.

AI-enabled reinvention: moving beyond one-off automation to redesign HR services end to end, improving speed-to-serve and experience while keeping governance and auditability strong.

Strategic sourcing ecosystems: shifting from “in-house vs. vendor” to a balanced mix of partners, platforms, and digital labor, optimized for risk, speed-to-value, cost-to-serve, and long-term capability.

Total workforce management: planning for employees, contingent talent, service providers, and digital teams as one workforce strategy, so you can make better allocation decisions, reduce “shadow” work, and align HR, Finance, and IT.

From static plans to a “zero-bench” engine: replacing periodic workforce planning with ongoing, signal-driven decisions, improving utilization, speeding up redeployment and reskilling, and keeping capacity aligned to demand.

AI adoption as an enterprise change agenda: scaling AI with leader role-modeling, clear guardrails, and disciplined change management, building trust, increasing adoption, and avoiding “pilot purgatory.”

We’re just at the beginning of a perpetual evolution of the total workforce. AI, particularly agentic AI, is going to keep changing how work gets done, which means HR can’t think in terms of projects with end dates. This has to be a continuous capability, or HR risks becoming left behind - Mark Williamson, Global Leader of People and Change, KPMG International

What’s in it for you

1. A plain-language view of why organizations are moving from transformation cycles to transformation states, and what that means for HR’s operating model, investment decisions, and executive governance.

2. A practical way to think about agentic AI: six complementary agent roles you can use to design HR workflows with clear accountability, informing HR Ops execution, HRIT architecture and integration, and risk controls.

3. A fast-start checklist you can use this quarter: HR service “vitals,” a simplified HR “front door,” journey prioritization, governance in the flow of work, and a sourcing refresh across in-house, co-sourced, and vendor delivery.

4. Concrete examples of how to redesign high-volume journeys (e.g., recruiting, onboarding, and case management) end-to-end, reducing friction and cost-to-serve while improving speed, consistency, and experience.

Ready to move HR to full velocity? Download the full article for practical steps to align priorities and turn AI ambition into governed, scalable delivery.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.