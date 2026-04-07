Works Council Elections 2026 In Germany: What HR Needs To Know To Stay Compliant, Organised, And Constructive

Germany’s next regular works council elections will take place from 1 March to 31 May 2026. That simple date window anchors an intricate, high-stakes process governed by the Works Constitution Act...

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Germany’s next regular works council elections will take place from 1 March to 31 May 2026. That simple date window anchors an intricate, high-stakes process governed by the Works Constitution Act (Betriebsverfassungsgesetz, “BetrVG”) and detailed Electoral Regulations (Wahlordnung, “WO”). The straightforward advice for HR and management is to prepare early, support fully, and remain strictly within the legal lane. The legal framework has been modernised since the last cycle, timelines are unforgiving, and missteps can lead to challenges, criminal risk, and strained employee relations. This Legal Update sets out the current legal architecture, a practical roadmap, guardrails to avoid violations, and proven practices to foster transparent, constructive elections that set up cooperation for the next four years. The analysis reflects the law and recognised guidance as of March 2026.

The Legal Architecture: Statutes, Regulations, and Key Updates Since 2021

The foundation of works council elections is the BetrVG, complemented by the WO. The BetrVG defines whether and where a works council is elected, who may vote or stand as a candidate, the size of the council, the regular election period, who runs the election, and the employer’s obligations. The WO operationalises the procedure with binding steps, forms, deadlines, and modalities for voting and counting. Several materially relevant provisions merit emphasis at the outset because they drive HR’s planning and compliance posture.

The regular election period is set by law. Elections recur every four years between 1 March and 31 May (§ 13 para. 1 BetrVG). Outside that window, new elections can and must occur in exceptional cases enumerated in § 13 para. 2 BetrVG, such as after a successful challenge, a material change in headcount at the statutory midterm trigger, or if no council yet exists. That matters for multi-site employers and operations undergoing change that might be forced into an off-cycle vote.

Voting rights and eligibility reflect both inclusiveness and safeguards. The active electorate comprises all employees aged 16 and older assigned to the establishment on the relevant date; trainees, part‑time, fixed‑term, and marginal employees are included, while senior managerial employees (leitende Angestellte) as defined in § 5 BetrVG are excluded. Temporary agency workers assigned to a user undertaking for longer than three months are entitled to vote there, though they are not eligible to be elected in the user establishment. Passive eligibility requires age 18 and six months’ affiliation with the establishment, with tailored rules for new operations (§§ 7, 8 BetrVG).

Recent reforms continue to shape 2026 practice. The Works Council Modernisation Act of 2021 (Betriebsrätemodernisierungsgesetz, “BRMG”) made four election-relevant changes of practical consequence. First, it lowered the voting age for the active electorate from 18 to 16 (§ 7 BetrVG). Second, it expanded the mandatory simplified election procedure to establishments with up to 100 eligible voters, and it allows the simplified procedure by agreement between the employer and the election committee (Wahlvorstand) in establishments with 101 to 200 eligible voters (§ 14a BetrVG). Third, it eased nomination thresholds by reducing required support signatures, eliminating them entirely for establishments with up to 20 eligible voters and lowering them to two signatures in establishments with 21 to 100 eligible voters, while retaining the one‑twentieth rule (capped at 50) above that (§ 14 para. 4 BetrVG). Fourth, it tightened challenge rules by precluding certain challenges based on alleged voter list inaccuracies if no timely objection was filed during the objection window, and by barring employers from relying on voter list errors caused by their own data (§ 19 para. 3 BetrVG). Alongside these BetrVG changes, the WO now permits the election committee to meet by video or telephone for most topics, allows corrections to the voter list until the close of voting, authorises the unrequested dispatch of postal voting materials to known absentees, abolishes envelopes for in-person ballots in favour of folded ballots, and sets a uniform sequence for processing postal votes at the start of the public count.

Protection mechanisms are robust and two‑sided. On one hand, election organisers and candidates enjoy reinforced dismissal protection through the Dismissal Protection Act (Kündigungsschutzgesetz, “KSchG”), which now shields up to six initiating employees who are invited to the first election meeting (§ 15 para. 3a KSchG) and grants time‑limited protection to so‑called “pre‑initiators” who publicly notarise their intent and commence preparatory steps (§ 15 para. 3b KSchG). On the other, the employer faces strict prohibitions and even criminal exposure: no one may hinder the election or influence it by threats or by granting or promising advantages (§ 20 BetrVG), and intentional violations constitute a criminal offence punishable by up to one year’s imprisonment or a fine (§ 119 BetrVG). At the same time, the Federal Labour Court has clarified that § 20 para. 2 BetrVG does not impose a blanket gag order on employers; neutral, fact‑based statements that do not couple views with threats or promises remain permissible. That nuance is important for lawful internal communications in the “hot” phase of an election.

Finally, data and process governance are no afterthought. The employer remains the controller for data processing by the works council under § 79a BetrVG, and must furnish the election committee with all information required to compile the voter list and conduct the election (WO, notably § 2 para. 2). Processing for legal obligations, including elections, finds its basis in Article 6 para. 1 (c) of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR); this must be reflected in HR’s data handling, particularly where postal votes, shift schedules, long‑absent employees, and agency staff are concerned.

Table 1: Core legal pillars and election-relevant updates since 2021

Instrument Topics most relevant to HR in 2026 BetrVG (Works Constitution Act) Establishment and scope (§ 1); electorate and eligibility (§§ 7, 8); council size (§ 9); regular cycle (§ 13); simplified procedure (§ 14a); gender minority representation (§ 15 para. 2); election committee and process (§§ 16–18); challenges (§ 19, incl. para. 3); election protection and costs (§ 20); non-discrimination and cooperation (§ 78, § 2 para. 1); data controller rule (§ 79a); co-determination on tech and mobile work (§ 87 para. 1 no. 6, no. 14). WO (Electoral Regulations) Employer duty to provide information (§ 2 para. 2); election notice content and timing (§ 3); objections and nominations (§§ 4 to 6, § 7); corrections up to close of voting; postal voting dispatch to known absentees; folded in-person ballots; election committee virtual meetings scope; public count sequencing. KSchG (Dismissal Protection Act) Expanded protection for initiators and pre-initiators (§ 15 para. 3a, 3b). BetrVG § 119 (Criminal law within BetrVG) Criminalises hindering or unlawfully influencing elections; criminal penalties pursued on application by listed actors.

Notes: The table highlights provisions HR will repeatedly engage during planning, data provisioning, communications, and support of the election committee.

Mechanics and Timelines: How the 2026 Election Will Unfold

The engine of any election is the election committee. In establishments with a sitting works council, the current council appoints the election committee no later than ten weeks before its term ends (§ 16 para. 1 BetrVG). If it fails to do so, the company works council (Gesamtbetriebsrat), group works council (Konzernbetriebsrat), or, ultimately, the labour court can appoint upon application (§ 16 para. 2). In establishments without a council, the election committee is appointed through the pathways specified in §§ 17, 17a BetrVG. From that point, the election committee has the legal lead; HR’s role is to furnish information, provide resources, and avoid overstepping into decision‑making or campaigning.

Once constituted, the election committee compiles the voter list, determines the applicable procedure based on the number of eligible voters, and issues the election notice. In the normal procedure, the election notice must be published at least six weeks before the first voting day and must include the statutory minimum content under § 3 WO, including the number of council seats, timing and location of voting, and the deadlines and formalities for objections to the voter list and for submitting candidate lists. Objections to the voter list and candidate lists must be lodged within two weeks from the publication of the notice (§§ 4, 6 WO). Corrections to the voter list remain possible up to the close of voting under the revised WO, which reduces the risk of depriving late entrants or misassigned staff of their rights to vote. Valid candidate lists are then finalised and published by the election committee in line with the WO.

Voting itself takes place on the scheduled day(s) within the 1 March to 31 May window. In‑person ballots are cast in secret and are folded; postal voting is available upon request or, for known long‑term absences, proactively sent by the election committee. The count is public and begins with the processing of postal ballots in a prescribed sequence. The election committee then certifies and publishes the results and promptly invites the newly elected council to its inaugural meeting, which should occur without undue delay, typically within a week.

The simplified procedure compresses these steps and, in its one‑stage variant, conducts key acts in a single assembly. The simplified route is obligatory up to 100 eligible voters (and available by agreement between the employer and election committee up to 200; § 14a BetrVG). That has concrete operational implications for HR in smaller and mid‑sized establishments, including tighter windows for nominations and objections, and a more compact logistics plan for rooms, shifts, and postal ballots.

Table 2: Timeline anchors HR should plan against in 2026

Milestone Normal procedure anchor points Simplified procedure anchor points Appointment of election committee No later than 10 weeks before end of current council’s term (§ 16 para. 1 BetrVG) Same appointment logic; thereafter compressed steps per § 14a BetrVG and WO Election notice (Wahlausschreiben) At least six weeks before first voting day; must include § 3 WO content Issued per simplified timelines; in one-stage variant, nominations may occur in the assembly Objection to voter list / submission of nominations Within two weeks from notice (§§ 4 to 6 WO) Significantly shorter, aligned to simplified schedule and assembly mechanics Corrections to voter list Permitted until the close of voting (revised WO) Same principle Postal voting On request or proactively to known absentees under revised WO Available; timing tailored to compressed schedule Voting and public count Election day(s) within 1 March to 31 May; count begins with postal ballots; result certified and published Conducted under simplified rules; one- or two-stage format Inaugural meeting of new council Without undue delay after certification; practice standard within one week Same expectation

Notes: The decisive thresholds for procedure choice are the number of eligible voters in the establishment on the date of the election notice and whether the parties agree to apply the simplified procedure within the 101 to 200 band.

The Employer’s Role: Duties to Support, Lines Not to Cross, and Costs to Bear

An employer is not the election organiser; that role is reserved for the election committee. Nevertheless, HR has binding duties that, if discharged conscientiously, materially reduce the risk of formal error, challenges, or escalation.

The duty to provide information is a cornerstone of the process. The WO requires employers to deliver all information necessary for the compilation and maintenance of the voter list, including current headcount, contract status, assignments to establishments, long‑term absences, agency worker data, and the identification of senior executives who are not part of the electorate (§ 2 para. 2 WO). Because council size and procedure depend on the number of eligible voters (§§ 9, 14a BetrVG), accuracy matters in more than one way—miscounting can cascade into the wrong procedure, an incorrect seat allocation, and an avoidable challenge.

The duty to underwrite the election is equally clear. The employer bears the costs of the election, including the necessary time off with pay for election committee members, training costs if needed for proper conduct, rooms, materials, IT and communications infrastructure, postal ballots and postage, and reasonable legal support where necessary to ensure a lawful process (§ 20 para. 3 BetrVG). By contrast, campaign costs for particular candidates or lists are private; any selective financial or in‑kind support by the employer for campaigning risks violating the ban on influence in § 20 para. 2 BetrVG and can taint the election.

The duty to remain within strict neutrality lines is statutory and nuanced. The bright red lines are unambiguous: no hindrance to the election and no influence by threatening or promising advantages (§ 20 para. 1, 2 BetrVG). Beyond those prohibitions, the case law recognises that not every employer statement about the process or about cooperation with future councils is per se unlawful. HR can safely communicate neutral facts about the election mechanics, provide intranet accessibility for notices, and answer process questions from managers and employees. HR must avoid explicit or implicit quid pro quos tied to voting or candidacy, avoid selectively amplifying or suppressing candidate voices, and avoid pressure—direct or indirect—on the election committee. In short, neutrality in substance and tone is the rule, with the criminal law as the ultimate backstop for improper conduct (§ 119 BetrVG).

Finally, HR must reconcile data protection with electoral precision. Under § 79a BetrVG, the employer remains the controller for personal data processed in the context of works council activity. Processing personal data necessary to fulfil the legal election obligations is permitted under Article 6 para. 1 (c) GDPR. In practice, that means preparing employee lists, assignment data, and absentee lists with accuracy and minimality, ensuring secure transmission to the election committee, and limiting internal access to those with a role in election support. Particular care is warranted in distributed or remote‑first organisations where postal ballots are prevalent and establishment assignments can be fluid.

Compliance Guardrails: Typical Pitfalls, How to Avoid Them, and What is Still Unsettled

The best election disputes are the ones that never arise. A handful of recurring pitfalls explain a large share of litigation and challenges; each has a well‑understood prevention path.

The first pitfall is misdefining the “establishment.” Elections occur at the establishment level, not entity‑wide (§ 1 BetrVG). In matrixed, multi‑site, or service‑centred organisations, the boundaries can be non‑trivial and may be shaped by collective bargaining agreements under § 3 BetrVG. HR should map personnel and social leadership structures early and share the organisational reality with the election committee to reduce disputes over voter assignment and council size. When in doubt, § 18 para. 2 BetrVG permits a clarifying court determination with binding effect, but early analysis is more efficient.

The second pitfall is miscounting the electorate. Because procedure choice, seat allocation, and minority-gender seats depend on eligible voter numbers, errors propagate. HR should ensure that agency workers assigned beyond the three‑month threshold are reflected as active voters in the user establishment, and that senior managerial employees are properly excluded. The revised WO’s flexibility to correct the voter list until the close of voting is a safety valve, not a substitute for diligence.

The third pitfall is getting the gender-minority rule wrong. Section 15 para. 2 BetrVG requires that the gender in the minority in the establishment be represented at least proportionally in the council if the council has at least three seats. The growing recognition of non-binary gender identities has prompted case‑by‑case adjudication about how to operationalise the rule without excluding other underrepresented genders. Employers should equip the election committee with accurate, privacy‑conscious gender data and be prepared for sensitive, fact‑specific questions. Where uncertainty arises, early legal consultation is prudent, as the jurisprudence continues to mature.

The fourth is blurring neutrality in communications and logistics. Permitting one list to use company printers or meeting rooms for campaign posters while denying others the same privilege, “monitoring” polling stations in an intimidating way, or organising “town halls” that argue against electing a council risk violating § 20 BetrVG. Conversely, neutral process information and equal‑access logistics are lawful. The Federal Labour Court’s clarification that § 20 para. 2 BetrVG does not ban every employer statement is not a license to editorialise; once advantage or detriment enters the message, the statute is implicated.

The fifth is mishandling postal voting. The revised WO gives the election committee leeway to send postal ballots unprompted to those it knows will be absent on election day, an important tool in a hybrid and mobile work era. HR’s role is to equip the election committee with reliable absence and address data and to refrain from injecting itself into distribution or collection. The count must follow the WO’s prescribed order, with postal ballots processed at the start of the public session.

The sixth is underestimating criminal exposure. Intentional hindrance or influence is not only a basis for challenges; it is a crime under § 119 BetrVG. The offense is prosecuted on application by a listed actor, including the election committee or a union represented in the establishment. HR should ensure managers understand that “hardball” tactics—pressure on candidates, selective perks, or directed messaging—can trigger not only labour litigation but also criminal proceedings.

A final note on unsettled territory reinforces the need for prudence. Electronic or online voting has not been authorised for works council elections. Calls for digitalisation have not translated into a change that would affect 2026. Employers should plan for in‑person and postal mechanisms only. Likewise, while political discussions have periodically floated converting § 119 BetrVG into an offense prosecuted ex officio, in 2026 prosecution still requires a corresponding request to investigate and press charges. HR should not, however, take comfort in under‑enforcement; the reputational risk of perceived “union busting” remains acute.

Best Practices: Turning a Legal Obligation into a Trust‑Building Moment

Well‑run elections do more than avoid challenges; they seed the next council’s ability to partner constructively. HR can lawfully support that outcome through choices that respect both the letter and spirit of the law.

Early planning with a fact base pays off. If not done so already, HR should refresh the establishment map, identify the applicable procedure based on current and anticipated headcount at the time of the election notice, and assemble the data packets the election committee will need on day one. In multi‑establishment companies, that includes clarifying any § 3 BetrVG structures that may have shifted since the last election.

Accessibility and inclusiveness build legitimacy. Employers can demonstrate seriousness about participation—without veering into campaigning—by publishing the election notice on physical and digital boards that all employees actually access, offering neutral process information in the languages prevalent in the workforce, and scheduling voting to accommodate shifts and remote staff. For dispersed teams, pro‑actively coordinating with the election committee on timely postal dispatch based on accurate absence data avoids deprivation of rights.

Training and resourcing the election committee reduces form errors. While the election committee is independent, its members often benefit from targeted training on the WO and latest changes to the law. The employer bears these reasonable training costs where they are necessary for a lawful election. Providing adequately sized rooms for public counting, secure ballot storage, and simple IT support (for example, maintaining an election intranet page for notices and FAQs) helps execution.

Neutral, precise communications protect both sides. HR should prepare a process‑only communication plan for the election window that answers who organises the election (the election committee), where to find notices, how to request postal ballots, what the key dates are, and whom to contact for accessibility accommodations. Managers should receive guidance that reiterates neutrality, forbids selective support for candidates or lists, and channels any questions about campaigning to Legal or HR for vetting before responding.

Documenting diligence safeguards the result. Maintaining a log of support steps taken, data provided to the election committee, and facilities offered under equal‑access principles provides a factual record if a challenge is filed. It also reinforces discipline within the organisation by making support visible and auditable.

Preparing for day one after the election underscores partnership. Scheduling an early, substantive onboarding session with the new council on process topics such as monthly meetings, information flows under § 80 para. 2 BetrVG, and the upcoming co-determination calendar around technology and mobile work signals respect and sets an agenda for cooperative problem solving. In 2026, councils will immediately face dossiers on AI‑enabled systems under § 87 para. 1 no. 6 BetrVG and on mobile working under no. 14, as well as the national implementation of EU pay-transparency rules. Establishing a rhythm for addressing those topics early helps avoid reactive friction.

Table 3: Procedure thresholds and nomination requirements at a glance

Topic Rule applicable in 2026 Procedure threshold Simplified procedure is mandatory up to 100 eligible voters; by agreement for 101 to 200 voters; normal procedure beyond (§ 14a BetrVG). Voting age (active) 16 years (§ 7 BetrVG); senior managerial employees excluded (§ 5 BetrVG). Eligibility (passive) 18 years of age and six months’ affiliation, with adapted rule for new operations (§ 8 BetrVG). Support signatures None for up to 20 eligible voters; two signatures for 21 to 100; one-twentieth above 100, capped at 50 (§ 14 para. 4 BetrVG).

Notes: Numbers refer to eligible voters in the establishment on the date of the election notice; thresholds control both procedure and nomination formalities.

Summary and Outlook: Key Takeaways and What Comes Next

The 2026 works council elections compress legal mandates, procedural discipline, and organisational logistics into a tight three‑month window. For HR leaders and managers, the essential takeaways are clear. The election committee runs the process; the employer enables it with accurate data, resources, and neutral communications. The law has sharpened both facilitation and enforcement since the last cycle: voting starts at 16, the simplified procedure covers more establishments, nomination barriers are lower in smaller units, corrections to the voter list run up to the close of voting, and challenge routes now penalise parties that sleep on their objection rights. Criminal liability for hindrance or unlawful influence remains a real, if last‑resort, sanction.

Beyond the ballot box, the composition and capability of the new councils will influence how employers navigate the policy agenda that is already on the 2026 to 2030 horizon. Implementation of EU‑driven pay transparency obligations will test information rights and co‑determination on remuneration processes. The spread of AI‑enabled systems will keep § 87 para. 1 no. 6 in the foreground, including the right to involve experts for AI assessments. Mobile work’s durability ensures that § 87 para. 1 no. 14 remains a negotiating staple. In this environment, a law‑abiding, transparent election is not only a compliance requirement, but the first step in a four‑year partnership that can either accelerate or encumber business transformation.

The safest path combines early planning, disciplined neutrality, thorough support, and post‑election onboarding. That approach minimises legal risk, and sets a tone of respect that makes the day‑after conversations on technology, pay, and flexibility more pragmatic and less adversarial. As always, where facts are complex or unsettled—such as when determining establishment boundaries in fluid organisations or applying the minority gender rule in perse workforces—timely legal input pays for itself by preventing avoidable disputes.

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Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.