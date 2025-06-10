Learning Means Retention: Upskilling To Retain Talent In Greece

In Greece's evolving employment landscape, retaining skilled professionals has become a growing concern for businesses—especially as younger generations increasingly seek out purpose, flexibility, and growth. Recent surveys reveal that Greek employees are willing to stay—provided they are offered meaningful opportunities to develop their skills. Upskilling is no longer an optional benefit; it's a strategic tool for retention.

The Importance of Upskilling

According to Randstad Greece's 2024 Workmonitor survey, only 50% of employees who want to grow feel supported by their employer. This mismatch leads to lower engagement and higher attrition. Similarly, the European Workforce Study 2025 by Great Place to Work® Hellas shows that 31% of Greek workers are actively looking for a new job—a figure that climbs to 40% among Gen Z and Millennials.

The same study notes that only 39% of Greek employees view their organisation as a great place to work, compared to 59% in other EU countries. Among the top reasons for dissatisfaction: lack of recognition, unclear career paths, and absence of professional development support.

Which Skills Are in Demand?

In 2024, Greece's Labour Institute of GSEE (INE-GSEE) and national employment agency DYPA (formerly OAED) both identified digital skills, foreign languages, and data literacy as top upskilling priorities for employability and mobility. Soft skills—such as adaptability, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence—are also increasingly valued across all sectors.

As AI and automation continue to reshape the workforce, employees are seeking reskilling opportunities to stay relevant. From basic Excel automation to understanding AI-driven tools in logistics, payroll, or HR, technology-enhanced literacy is now essential—even for non-technical roles.

Greek employers that proactively support this shift—through e-learning subscriptions, access to certifications, or time allowances for learning—are more likely to retain high-performing staff.

Eurofast's Take

At Eurofast, we recognise that upskilling directly impacts employee loyalty. We advise clients on how to reflect professional development allowances or non-monetary perks (such as digital training subsidies or internal knowledge-sharing activities) within local compliance frameworks—ensuring accuracy and transparency in payroll.

With a presence across 19+ jurisdictions and experience in managing diverse, multi-country workforces, Eurofast can help you retain talent through better, smarter HR structures.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.