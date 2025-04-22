Sustainability Reporting In Europe: How Can We Help Your HR Team?

As an alliance of the best HR law firms in one global group, we are well-placed to assist employers, and specifically HR managers, with navigating the key requirements outlined in the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

With our advice, organisations can ensure that they have everything in place from a workforce-perspective before the sustainability reporting exercise commences. Below, we have set out precisely how we can assist in respect of each of the 17 reporting standards set out under the CSRD.

How can we help?

The functions and position of HR managers within a company will give them a key role in drafting the sustainability statement required under the CSRD. They will be most qualified to gather the necessary information on working conditions, working hours, and compliance with social dialogue and employee consultation requirements. This information will have to be provided in a standardised way, following the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) framework. The ESRS that HR professionals will need to be most concerned with are known as ESRS S-1 (Social 1).

Our expert HR lawyers can assist your organisation with preparing well-ahead of the CSRD disclosure deadlines so that this 'own workforce' material and documentation is already in place. They can also assist with the actual disclosure of the relevant information as part of the reporting requirements. Please see further details on how we can help in the below table.

The Omnibus Simplification Package

Please note that recent proposals from the EU Commission, known as the 'Omnibus-package', are expected to have a significant impact on the scope of the CSRD, including on the reporting standards. At this stage, we do not know what it would precisely mean for the standards themselves, and until then, the above information still applies. We have written about the Omnibus Package in more detail here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.