Revolutionizing Digital Identity: Cyprus To Issue Electronic ID Cards

The Cyprus Government has officially decided to provide 100,000 electronic identity cards (#eID) to Cypriot citizens.

This decision was confirmed by Research Deputy Minister Nikodemos Damianou in his speech on October 9, 2024. The initiative marks a significant step toward modernizing public services and ensuring secure digital transactions within Cyprus and across the European Union (EU).

...#eID is designed to be interoperable within the EU, allowing citizens to use it for cross-border electronic transactions...

Key Features of the Cyprus Digital ID Card (#eID)

Unified Digital Identity: The #eID will serve as the official, secure digital identity for Cypriot citizens in the virtual world. Initially, it will facilitate access to the government's online services, streamlining processes such as tax filings, applications, and public service interactions.

Legal Electronic Signature: The #eID allows its holder to electronically sign documents with the same legal standing as a handwritten signature, ensuring the integrity and authenticity of digital transactions.

Restricted Use: The use of the #eID will primarily be limited to interactions between Cypriot citizens and the Cyprus Government. However, it will also support personal and business activities, providing a broad scope of utility.

The use of the #eID will primarily be limited to interactions between Cypriot citizens and the Cyprus Government. However, it will also support personal and business activities, providing a broad scope of utility. Cross-Border Usability: The #eID is designed to be interoperable within the EU, allowing citizens to use it for cross-border electronic transactions, including online business activities, official document submissions, and government services in other EU member states.

Eligibility Criteria for Obtaining the Electronic ID

According to Article 65(A) of the Civil Registry Law of 2002 (L.141 (I) 2002), the following criteria must be met to qualify for the electronic ID:

Cypriot Citizenship: The applicant must hold Cypriot citizenship.

Age Requirement: Applicants must be 18 years of age or older.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older. Valid Biometric ID: The applicant must possess a valid identity card with biometric features and must not hold another valid electronic identity.

Security and Obligations of #eID Holders

In accordance with Article 65(B) of the Civil Registry Law, holders of electronic ID cards are responsible for safeguarding their access codes and credentials. In the event of loss or theft, they must promptly report it to the relevant authorities. Failure to do so is considered an offense and may result in legal consequences upon conviction.

Reasons for Revocation of the Electronic Identity

The electronic ID card can be revoked for several reasons, including:

Holder's Request: The cardholder may request the revocation of their #eID through the electronic identity service provider.

Loss or Theft: If the eID has been lost or stolen, the cardholder must report it immediately, leading to its cancellation.

If the eID has been lost or stolen, the cardholder must report it immediately, leading to its cancellation. Death of the Holder: Upon the death of the cardholder, the electronic ID will be automatically revoked.

New eID Issuance: A new electronic ID card will automatically revoke the previous one.

A new electronic ID card will automatically revoke the previous one. Changes in Personal Information: Significant changes in the cardholder's personal data, such as name or citizenship status, will necessitate revocation.

Validity and Costs

The electronic identity card (#eID) will be valid for three years, after which it will need to be renewed. The government has also outlined the cost structure for the initial issuance:

The first 30,000 applicants will receive their electronic ID cards free of charge.

The remaining 70,000 applicants will be charged a fee of 15 euros for their eID.

Application Process

The application process for the electronic identity card is set to begin in two months. Citizens are encouraged to apply early, especially to take advantage of the free offer for the first 30,000 applicants.

