Accounting And Audit: The Real Test For Crypto Structures

This article on Cyprus crypto audit and accounting was originally published in Cyprus Business News and GOLD Magazine.

Why credibility, not tax, will define the next phase of crypto in Cyprus

As crypto assets move into regulated and institutional environments, the criteria for success are changing. In practice, it is not the tax rate that determines whether a crypto structure works, but whether the activity can be accounted for correctly, audited, and defended consistently over time.

For companies operating in or through Cyprus, this shift is increasingly visible. Owners, investors, regulators, and counterparties now expect clarity, consistency, compliance, and continuity across accounting, audit and tax.

CRYPTO THROUGH THE LENS OF FINANCIAL REPORTING AND AUDIT

Crypto assets are accounted for under existing financial reporting frameworks, with treatment under IFRS differing in important respects from approaches adopted elsewhere, including recent changes under US GAAP. As global standards continue to evolve, expectations around classification, measurement, and disclosure are changing quickly. Understanding these developments – and implementing them correctly – can have a direct impact on reported results, audit outcomes, and, ultimately, tax exposure.

Issues such as custody, existence, rights, and valuation methodology are no longer theoretical. They are audit matters. In practice, weaknesses often emerge around wallet control, documentation, reliance on unsupported valuations, or inconsistent treatment between accounting records, Cyprus tax filings, and financial statement disclosures. These gaps can delay audits and affect audit opinions, complicate stakeholder relationships, and create knock-on regulatory exposure.

In this environment, having knowledgeable advisers who understand both the accounting frameworks and the operational realities of crypto-related businesses is essential.

WHERE Nikita & Partners ADDS VALUE

Nikita & Partners is a fully licensed audit, tax, and accounting firm based in Cyprus, providing audit, tax, and crypto and digital asset services in Cyprus to companies and groups operating across multiple jurisdictions and regulatory frameworks.

At Nikita & Partners work is structured, deliberate, and partner-led. Engagements are planned with a clear understanding of the business, the regulatory environment, and the areas of judgment that matter most. Senior professionals remain directly involved, ensuring continuity, clear communication, and early identification of accounting, tax, and compliance risks, reducing surprises, rework, and uncertainty.

Experience matters. Nikita & Partners has worked extensively with crypto-related companies operating in Cyprus across trading, investment, and platform-based activities, and has advised international clients through the process of obtaining Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) licences in the British Virgin Islands. This hands-on exposure across jurisdictions, regulators, and operating models shapes a practical understanding of how crypto structures function.

Clients typically choose Nikita & Partners when the priority is not simply compliance, but confidence – confidence built on deep technical knowledge, hands-on experience, direct partner access, and a proven track record.

In the crypto space, this integrated approach is no longer optional. It is decisive.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.