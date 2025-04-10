Groundbreaking Labour Disputes Court Ruling In Cyprus On Pension Rights Of Employees On Indefinite Contracts

In a groundbreaking decision issued by the Cyprus Labour Disputes Court on 27/3/2025, application 260/2018, it was recognized for the first time that employees on indefinite contracts fall within the scope of European Directive 1999/70/EC and can invoke unfair discrimination concerning their pension benefits.

Elias Neocleous & Co LLC is the largest law firm in Cyprus and a leading firm in the South-East Mediterranean region, with a network of offices across Cyprus (Limassol, Nicosia, Paphos), Belgium (Brussels), Czech Republic (Prague), Romania (Budapest) and Ukraine (Kiev). A dynamic team of lawyers and legal experts deliver strategic legal solutions to clients operating in key industries across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, India, USA, South America, and China. The firm is renowned for its expertise and jurisdictional knowledge across a broad spectrum of practice areas, spanning all major transactional and market disciplines, while also managing the largest and most challenging cross-border assignments. It is a premier practice of choice for leading Cypriot banks and financial institutions, preeminent foreign commercial and development banks, multinational corporations, global technology firms, international law firms, private equity funds, credit agencies, and asset managers.

In a groundbreaking decision issued by the Cyprus LabourDisputes Court on 27/3/2025, application 260/2018, it was recognized for the first time that employees on indefinite contracts fall within the scope of European Directive 1999/70/EC and can invoke unfair discrimination concerning their pension benefits.

As the courts of an EU member state, Cypriot courts respect and apply European law, ensuring the protection of citizens' rights and compliance with the obligations arising from EU directives. This ruling reaffirms the importance of aligning national legislation with European law and guaranteeing equal treatment for employees.

The case was handled by the firm's partner/lawyer George Tsardellis and associate/lawyer Kriton Dionysiou.

For a more in-depth analysis of this topic, pleasereach out to George Tsardellis or Kriton Dionysiou

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.