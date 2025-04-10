Groundbreaking Labour Disputes Court Ruling In Cyprus On Pension Rights Of Employees On Indefinite Contracts

In a groundbreaking decision issued by the Cyprus LabourDisputes Court on 27/3/2025, application 260/2018, it was recognized for the first time that employees on indefinite contracts fall within the scope of European Directive 1999/70/EC and can invoke unfair discrimination concerning their pension benefits.
As the courts of an EU member state, Cypriot courts respect and apply European law, ensuring the protection of citizens' rights and compliance with the obligations arising from EU directives. This ruling reaffirms the importance of aligning national legislation with European law and guaranteeing equal treatment for employees.
The case was handled by the firm's partner/lawyer George Tsardellis and associate/lawyer Kriton Dionysiou.
