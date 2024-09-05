On August 1, 2024, an amendment to the Aliens and Immigration Law, Cap. 105 ("the Law"), was published in the official gazette of the Republic of Cyprus and came into force. This amendment introduces the "EU Blue Card," aligning national legislation with EU Directive (EU) 2021/1883.

What is an EU Blue Card?

The EU Blue Card, as defined by the Law and in accordance with Directive (EU) 2021/1883, permits highly skilled third-country nationals to live and work in Cyprus.

Criteria for Eligibility

A third-country national who wishes to live and work in Cyprus may apply for an EU Blue Card through their employer, provided the following criteria are met:

Employment Contract: A valid contract of employment must be presented, demonstrating that the individual is employed in a high-skilled position for a minimum duration of six (6) months. High Skill Level: According to the Law, the individual must possess high professional qualifications, evidenced by at least three (3) years of higher education. Alternatively, the individual may qualify with at least three (3) years of relevant professional experience in the information and communication technology sector within the seven (7) years preceding the EU Blue Card application. Valid Travel Documentation: The applicant must possess a valid travel document with a validity period at least equal to the duration of the requested EU Blue Card. Medical Insurance: Adequate medical insurance coverage must be provided. Salary Threshold: The individual's salary must not be lower than the minimum salary threshold as determined by the Ministry of Labour and Social Insurance. This threshold must be at least equal to the average gross annual salary in the Republic of Cyprus, and not exceed 1.6 times that amount.

The EU Blue Card, which simplifies the process for highly skilled individuals from third countries and their families to work and live in Cyprus, is designed to attract highly skilled professionals, thereby addressing personnel shortages in certain sectors.

