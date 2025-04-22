Employment - Horizon Scanner Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, April 2025

CHANGES TO RETIREMENT AGES ON THE WAY: THE EMPLOYMENT (CONTRACTUAL RETIREMENT AGES) BILL 2025 IS PUBLISHED

While certain provisions contained in the Employment (Contractual Retirement Ages) Bill 2025 have changed from the General Scheme of the Employment (Restriction of Certain Mandatory Retirement Ages) Bill 2024 published last year, it still adopts a consent based approach to this issue. Significantly, the Bill introduces a new offence in respect of which both bodies corporate and individuals can be prosecuted.

