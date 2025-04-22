ARTICLE
22 April 2025

Employment - Horizon Scanner Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, April 2025

While certain provisions contained in the Employment (Contractual Retirement Ages) Bill 2025 have changed from the General Scheme of the Employment...
CHANGES TO RETIREMENT AGES ON THE WAY: THE EMPLOYMENT (CONTRACTUAL RETIREMENT AGES) BILL 2025 IS PUBLISHED

While certain provisions contained in the Employment (Contractual Retirement Ages) Bill 2025 have changed from the General Scheme of the Employment (Restriction of Certain Mandatory Retirement Ages) Bill 2024 published last year, it still adopts a consent based approach to this issue. Significantly, the Bill introduces a new offence in respect of which both bodies corporate and individuals can be prosecuted.

For more information on the Bill, please see our update here: Changes to retirement ages on the way: The Employment (Contractual Retirement Ages) Bill 2025 is published.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

