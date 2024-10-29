Economics Weekly Alert 34/2024

KPMG has been operating in Cyprus since 1948 and currently employs more than 800 professionals working from 6 offices across the island. It is a member of KPMG International Limited, a global organisation of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG operates in 143 countries and territories and has approximately 273,000 people working in member firms around the world. Clients look to KPMG for a consistent standard of service based on high-order professional capabilities, industry insight, local knowledge and expertise.

Μηνιαίες οικονομικές εξελίξεις: Ιανουάριος-Αύγουστος 2024

Η Στατιστική Υπηρεσία ανακοινώνει την έκδοση του διμηνιαίου δελτίου «Μηνιαίες Οικονομικές Εξελίξεις», για την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου-Αυγούστου 2024. Στο δελτίο παρουσιάζεται η πορεία των κυριοτέρων οικονομικών εξελίξεων για την Κυπριακή Οικονομία, για τους τελευταίους μήνες μέχρι και τον Αύγουστο 2024, καθώς και συγκριτικά στοιχεία για τα τελευταία τέσσερα χρόνια, τα οποία ήταν διαθέσιμα μέχρι και τις 10 Οκτωβρίου 2024.

Η Μεταποιητική Παραγωγή κατά την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου-Ιουλίου 2024 σημείωσε αύξηση 3,7% σε σύγκριση με την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου-Ιουλίου 2023.

Το συνολικό εμβαδό των Εγκεκριμένων Αδειών Οικοδομής έφτασε τα 1.627,5 χιλιάδες τετραγωνικά μέτρα κατά την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου-Ιουνίου 2024, σημειώνοντας αύξηση 46,5% συγκριτικά με την αντίστοιχη περσινή περίοδο.

Οι συνολικές Εγγραφές Μηχανοκίνητων Οχημάτων κατέγραψαν αύξηση 15,9%, φθάνοντας τις 34.391 κατά την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου-Αυγούστου 2024. Τα ιδιωτικά αυτοκίνητα σαλούν αυξήθηκαν σε 23.550, σημειώνοντας άνοδο 22,5% και τα ελαφρά φορτηγά αυξήθηκαν σε 3.073 σημειώνοντας άνοδο 41,5% σε σύγκριση με την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου-Αυγούστου 2023.

Ο Δείκτης Τιμών Καταναλωτή αυξήθηκε 2,0% κατά την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου-Αυγούστου 2024, σε σύγκριση με την αντίστοιχη περίοδο του προηγούμενου έτους.

Οι συνολικές Εισαγωγές Αγαθών ανήλθαν σε €7.577,7 εκ. για την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου-Αυγούστου 2024, σημειώνοντας μείωση 15,5% και οι συνολικές Εξαγωγές Αγαθών ανήλθαν σε €2.589,8 εκ., σημειώνοντας επίσης μείωση 9,0%.

Οι Αφίξεις Περιηγητών ανήλθαν σε 2.758.627 την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου-Αυγούστου 2024, σε σύγκριση με 2.648.795 την αντίστοιχη περίοδο του 2023, σημειώνοντας αύξηση 4,1%.

Περισσότερα στατιστικά στοιχεία είναι διαθέσιμα στο δελτίο Μηνιαίες Οικονομικές Εξελίξεις το οποίο διατίθεται σε ηλεκτρονική μορφή στη διαδικτυακή Πύλη της Στατιστικής Υπηρεσίας.

Πηγή: Στατιστική Υπηρεσία Κύπρου

--

Monthly economic developments: January-August 2024

The Statistical Service announces the publication of the bimonthly bulletin «Monthly Economic Developments» for the period January – August 2024. The bulletin includes the most important economic developments for the Cyprus Economy, for the latest months up to August 2024, as well as comparative data for the last four years, which were available until the 10th of October 2024.

Manufacturing Production during the period January-July 2024 recorded an increase of 3,7% compared to January-July 2023.

The total area of Building Permits Authorized reached 1.627,5 thousand square metres during the period January-June 2024, recording an increase of 46,5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The total Registrations of Motor Vehicles increased by 15,9%, reaching to 34.391 during the period January-August 2024. Private saloon cars increased to 23.550, recording a rise of 22,5% and light goods vehicles increased to 3.073 recording a rise of 41,5% compared to January-August 2023.

The Consumer Price Index increased by 2,0% during the period January-August 2024, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The total Imports of Goods reached €7.577,7 mn during the period January–August 2024, recording a decrease of 15,5% and total Exports of Goods reached €2.589,8 mn, recording also a decrease of 9,0%.

The Arrivals of Tourists totaled 2.758.627 during the period January-August 2024, compared to 2.648.795 in the corresponding period of 2023, recording an increase of 4,1%.

More statistics are available in the Monthly Economic Developments bulletin, available in electronic form on the online portal of the Statistical Service.

Source: Cystat

Απασχόληση Κυβέρνησης ανά κατηγορία: Σεπτέμβριος 2024

Η απασχόληση στην Κυβέρνηση τον Σεπτέμβριο του 2024 ανήλθε στα 52.580 άτομα. Για την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου – Σεπτεμβρίου 2024 το σύνολο της απασχόλησης στην Κυβέρνηση ανήλθε κατά μέσο όρο στα 54.044 άτομα, παρουσιάζοντας αύξηση κατά 1.834 άτομα (3,5%) σε σύγκριση με την αντίστοιχη περίοδο του 2023. Η αύξηση αποδίδεται κατά κύριο λόγο στην αύξηση του έκτακτου προσωπικού της Εκπαιδευτικής Υπηρεσίας, που οφείλεται κυρίως στην κατάργηση του καθεστώτος αγοράς υπηρεσιών στα υποστηρικτικά προγράμματα του Υπουργείου Παιδείας, Αθλητισμού και Νεολαίας από τη σχολική χρονιά 2023 – 2024.

Τον Σεπτέμβριο του 2024 στη Δημόσια Υπηρεσία απασχολούνταν 12.003 μόνιμοι υπάλληλοι, 4.217 εργοδοτούμενοι αορίστου χρόνου (ΕΑΧ), 1.202 εργοδοτούμενοι ορισμένου χρόνου (ΕΟΧ) και 5.905 ωρομίσθιοι. Το μεγαλύτερο ποσοστό υπαλλήλων στη Δημόσια Υπηρεσία το αποτελούσαν οι μόνιμοι υπάλληλοι (51,5%) και το μικρότερο οι ΕΟΧ (5,2%).

Στην Εκπαιδευτική Υπηρεσία απασχολούνταν 12.354 μόνιμοι υπάλληλοι, 1.021 ΕΑΧ, 1.818 ΕΟΧ και 152 ωρομίσθιοι. Το μεγαλύτερο ποσοστό υπαλλήλων στην Εκπαιδευτική Υπηρεσία το αποτελούσαν οι μόνιμοι υπάλληλοι (80,5%) και το μικρότερο οι ωρομίσθιοι (1,0%).

Στις Δυνάμεις Ασφαλείας απασχολούνταν 8.355 μόνιμοι υπάλληλοι, 4.497 ΕΑΧ, 298 ΕΟΧ και 758 ωρομίσθιοι. Το μεγαλύτερο ποσοστό υπαλλήλων στις Δυνάμεις Ασφαλείας το αποτελούσαν οι μόνιμοι υπάλληλοι (60,1%) και το μικρότερο οι ΕΟΧ (2,1%).

Πηγή: Στατιστική Υπηρεσία Κύπρου

--

Government employment by category: September 2024

In September 2024 total government employment reached 52.580 persons. For the period January – September 2024 average total government employment reached 54.044 persons, marking an increase of 1.834 persons (3,5%) compared to the corresponding period of 2023. This increase is mainly attributed to the increase of the Educational Service casual staff, due to the abolition of the purchase of services regime in the supporting programs of the Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth as from the school year 2023-2024.

In September 2024 in the Civil Service there were 12.003 permanent employees, 4.217 employees with contracts of indefinite duration, 1.202 employees with contracts of definite duration and 5.905 hourly paid workers. Permanent employees represented the highest percentage of total employees in the Civil Service (51,5%) and employees with contracts of definite duration represented the lowest percentage (5,2%).

In the Educational Service there were 12.354 permanent employees, 1.021 employees with contracts of indefinite duration, 1.818 employees with contracts of definite duration and 152 hourly paid workers. Permanent employees represented the highest percentage of total employees in the Educational Service (80,5%) and hourly paid workers represented the lowest percentage (1,0%).

In Security Forces there were 8.355 permanent employees, 4.497 employees with contracts of indefinite duration, 298 employees with contracts of definite duration and 758 hourly paid workers. Permanent employees represented the highest percentage of total employees in Security Forces (60,1%) and employees with contracts of definite duration represented the lowest percentage (2,1%).

Source: Cystat

Εναρμονισμένος Δείκτης Τιμών Καταναλωτή (ΕνΔΤΚ): Σεπτέμβριος 2024

Ο Εναρμονισμένος Δείκτης Τιμών Καταναλωτή τον Σεπτέμβριο 2024 αυξήθηκε κατά 1,6% σε σχέση με τον Σεπτέμβριο του 2023, ενώ σε σχέση με τον προηγούμενο μήνα μειώθηκε κατά 0,4%. Για την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου – Σεπτέμβριου 2024, σημειώθηκε αύξηση 2,3% σε σχέση με την αντίστοιχη περσινή περίοδο.

Συγκριτικά με τον Σεπτέμβριο του 2023, οι κατηγορίες Αναψυχή και Πολιτισμός (7,4%) και Εστιατόρια και Ξενοδοχεία (5,7%) παρουσίασαν την μεγαλύτερη θετική μεταβολή.

Σε σχέση με τον Αύγουστο 2024, οι μεγαλύτερες μεταβολές καταγράφηκαν στις κατηγορίες Ένδυση και Υπόδηση (5,9%), Μεταφορές (-5,3%) και Εκπαίδευση (2,6%).

Για την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου – Σεπτεμβρίου 2024 σε σύγκριση με την αντίστοιχη περσινή περίοδο, η μεγαλύτερη μεταβολή παρατηρήθηκε στην κατηγορία Εστιατόρια και Ξενοδοχεία (5,6%).

Η μεγαλύτερη μεταβολή στις οικονομικές κατηγορίες τόσο σε σχέση με τον Σεπτέμβριο του 2023 (-8,0%) όσο και σε σχέση με τον προηγούμενο μήνα (-2,9%), παρατηρήθηκε στην κατηγορία Ενέργεια.

Πηγή: Στατιστική Υπηρεσία Κύπρου

--

Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP): September 2024

The HICP rose by 1,6% between September 2023 and September 2024, and decrease by 0,4% in the month between August 2024 and September 2024. For the period January – September 2024, the HICP rose by 2,3% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Compared to September 2023, the largest positive changes were noted in Recreation and Culture (7,4%) and Restaurants and Hotels (5,7%).

Compared to August 2024, the largest changes were recorded in categories Clothing and Footwear (5,9%), Transport (-5,3%) and Education (2,6%).

For the period January – September 2024, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, the largest change was noted in Restaurants and Hotels (5,6%).

As regards the economic origin, the largest change, both when compared to the index of September 2023 (-8,0%) as well as when compared to the index of the previous month (-2,9%), was recorded in category Energy.

Source: Cystat

Αφίξεις τουριστών και επιστροφές κατοίκων Κύπρου από ταξίδια στο εξωτερικό: Σεπτέμβριος 2024

Αφίξεις τουριστών

Οι αφίξεις τουριστών τον Σεπτέμβριο 2024 ανήλθαν σε 509.463 σε σύγκριση με 487.350 τον Σεπτέμβριο 2023, σημειώνοντας αύξηση 4,5%.

Για την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου – Σεπτεμβρίου 2024, οι αφίξεις τουριστών ανήλθαν σε 3.268.090 σε σύγκριση με 3.136.145 την αντίστοιχη περίοδο του 2023, σημειώνοντας αύξηση 4,2%.

Οι αφίξεις από το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο υπήρξαν η κυριότερη πηγή τουρισμού για τον Σεπτέμβριο 2024, αφού αποτέλεσαν το 35,5% (180.961) των συνολικών αφίξεων, οι αφίξεις από το Ισραήλ 10,7% (54.557), οι αφίξεις από την Πολωνία 8,3% (42.295), οι αφίξεις από τη Γερμανία το 4,8% (24.594) και οι αφίξεις από τη Σουηδία 4,2% (21.609).

Ο σκοπός ταξιδιού τον Σεπτέμβριο 2024 ήταν για ποσοστό 85,1% των τουριστών οι διακοπές, για 9,6% η επίσκεψη σε φίλους ή συγγενείς και για ποσοστό 5,2% επαγγελματικός. Αντίστοιχα, για τον Σεπτέμβριο 2023, ποσοστό 84,1% επισκέφθηκε την Κύπρο για διακοπές, 10,3% για επίσκεψη σε φίλους ή συγγενείς και 5,5% για επαγγελματικούς λόγους.

Επιστροφές κατοίκων Κύπρου

Τα ταξίδια κατοίκων Κύπρου στο εξωτερικό τον Σεπτέμβριο 2024 ανήλθαν στις 156.153 σε σύγκριση με 140.187 τον Σεπτέμβριο 2023, σημειώνοντας αύξηση 11,4%.

Οι κυριότερες χώρες από τις οποίες επέστρεψαν οι κάτοικοι Κύπρου τον Σεπτέμβριο 2024 ήταν η Ελλάδα με 35,0% (54.624), το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο με 7,8% (12.165), η Ιταλία με 6,3% (9.860) και η Ρωσία με 5,6% (8.719).

Ο σκοπός ταξιδιού των κατοίκων Κύπρου τον Σεπτέμβριο 2024 ήταν κυρίως οι διακοπές με ποσοστό 73,0%, ενώ οι επαγγελματικοί λόγοι κατείχαν ποσοστό 23,4%, οι σπουδές ποσοστό 1,8% και οι άλλοι λόγοι ποσοστό 1,8%.

Πηγή: Στατιστική Υπηρεσία Κύπρου

--

Tourist arrivals and returns of residents of Cyprus from trips abroad: September 2024

Tourist arrivals

The arrivals of tourists reached 509.463 in September 2024 compared to 487.350 in September 2023, recording an increase of 4,5%.

For the period of January – September 2024, arrivals of tourists totaled 3.268.090 compared to 3.136.145 in the corresponding period of 2023, recording an increase of 4,2%.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom were the main source of tourism for September 2024, with a share of 35,5% (180.961) of total arrivals, followed by Israel with 10,7% (54.557), Poland with 8,3% (42.295), Germany with 4,8% (24.594) and Sweden with 4,2% (21.609).

For a percentage of 85,1% of tourists, the purpose of their trip in September 2024 was holidays, for 9,6% visit to friends and relatives and for 5,2% business. Respectively, in September 2023, 84,1% of tourists visited Cyprus for holidays, 10,3% visited friends or relatives and 5,5% visited Cyprus for business reasons.

Returns of residents of Cyprus

A total number of 156.153 residents of Cyprus returned from a trip abroad in September 2024 compared to 140.187 in the corresponding month last year, recording an increase of 11,4%.

The main countries from which residents of Cyprus returned in September 2024 were Greece with a share of 35,0% (54.624), the United Kingdom with 7,8% (12.165), Italy with 6,3% (9.860) and Russia with 5,6% (8.719).

The purpose of travel for the residents of Cyprus in September 2024 was mainly holidays, with a percentage of 73,0%, whilst business reasons held a percentage of 23,4%, studies 1,8% and other reasons 1,8%.

Source: Cystat

