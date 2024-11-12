ARTICLE
12 November 2024

Extension For Company Tax Return And Controlled Transactions Deadlines

E
Eurofast

Contributor

Cyprus Tax
Authors

On October 25, 2024, the Tax Department announced that the Council of Ministers has approved an extension for submitting the Company Income Tax Return for companies required to submit a Summary Information Table of Controlled Transactions for 2022. The deadline has been extended from November 30, 2024, to February 28, 2025. Additionally, the deadline for submitting the Summary Information Table for 2023 has been extended to November 30, 2025.

At Eurofast, we are fully equipped with the expertise and resources to assist you at every step in preparing the Summary Information Table. From accurate documentation to ensuring timely submission, our team is here to guide you with personalized assistance, ensuring you meet compliance requirements efficiently and stress-free.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Marilena Georgiou
