The End Of Manual Tax Filing? Greece Prepares For Full Automation By 2028

Greece continues its steady move toward digital transformation with the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR) announcing a major expansion of pre-filled income tax returns in 2026. The initiative, part of the government's plan for "automatic tax filing by 2028," will extend the scope of automatically completed returns to cover more than two million taxpayers, up from 1.3 million in 2025.

What's Changes 2026 Brings

Until now, pre-filled tax returns applied mainly to employees and pensioners with income from a single source. Starting in 2026, IAPR will also include individuals with income from real estate, whether through traditional rentals or short-term leasing platforms such as Airbnb.

The E2 form, which reports rental income, will be automatically completed using data from the upcoming Property Ownership Registry, ensuring that both E2 and E1 forms are interconnected and ready for submission.

Employers, banks, insurance funds, energy providers, telecommunications companies, private schools, and hospitals will transmit all relevant income and expense data to IAPR electronically by 28 February 2026. As a result, when the TAXISnet portal opens on 15 March 2026, many taxpayers will find their returns pre-filled and ready to review.

If no changes are made, the declarations will be automatically submitted by IAPR within 30 day streamlining a process that once required manual input and repeated cross-checks.

The Road to 2028: Full Automation

The pre-filling expansion is part of a wider scheme to make tax filing entirely automated by 2028, integrating payroll, banking, real estate, and expense data into a unified digital environment. The new Property Registry will hold a pivotal role, allowing IAPR to verify real-time ownership and rental income data for individuals and businesses alike.

These changes align Greece with international trends in digital tax governance, improving transparency while reducing compliance costs and errors.