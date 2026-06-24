Luxembourg Tax Alert — Advocate General Recommends Dismissal Of Commission Action Concerning Luxembourg's Application Of The ATAD Interest Limitation Rules To Certain Securitisation Vehicles

Background

Advocate General Kokott has delivered her Opinion in Commission v Luxembourg (Case C-138/24),1 recommending that the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) dismiss the European Commission’s infringement action concerning Luxembourg’s implementation of the Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive (ATAD) interest limitation rule.

The proceedings concern Luxembourg’s decision to exclude certain securitisation vehicles from the scope of the interest limitation regime and, more broadly, the interpretation of the exemption applicable to financial undertakings under Article 2(5) of ATAD.

Luxembourg’s Approach

The ATAD interest limitation rule generally limits the deductibility of exceeding borrowing costs to 30% of a taxpayer’s EBITDA. Certain financial undertakings are excluded from the scope of the rule.

In implementing ATAD, Luxembourg included securitisation special purpose entities (SSPEs) within the meaning of Article 2(2) of Regulation (EU) 2017/2402 (the EU Securitisation Regulation), which establishes a general framework for securitisation and a specific framework for simple, transparent, and standardised (STS) securitisations among the entities qualifying for the exclusion from the interest limitation regime.

The European Commission challenged that approach, arguing that the categories of financial undertakings identified in Article 2(5) of ATAD constitute an exhaustive list and that Member States may not extend the exemption beyond the entities expressly referred to in the ATAD.

The Advocate General’s Opinion

Advocate General Kokott concluded that Luxembourg did not fail to fulfil its obligations under ATAD and recommended that the Commission's action be dismissed.

The Opinion rejects the Commission’s position that Luxembourg’s treatment of qualifying SSPEs is incompatible with the Directive. If followed by the CJEU, the Opinion would confirm that Luxembourg was entitled to maintain the exclusion applicable to qualifying securitisation vehicles.

Practical Considerations

The case is of particular relevance to securitisation and structured finance transactions involving Luxembourg vehicles.

SSPEs are commonly established to acquire or finance assets and are typically funded through the issuance of debt instruments. As a result, financing expenses generally represent a significant component of their activities. The application of interest limitation rules to such entities may therefore have a material impact on their tax position.

The CJEU’s judgment will provide important guidance on the scope of the financial undertaking exemption under ATAD and on the extent of Member States’ discretion when implementing that exemption in domestic law.

Conclusion

Although Advocate General Opinions are not binding on the CJEU, they frequently play an important role in shaping the Court’s analysis.

The final judgment will determine whether Luxembourg’s exclusion of qualifying securitisation vehicles from the ATAD interest limitation regime is consistent with EU law. We will continue to monitor developments and report on the Court’s decision once issued.

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