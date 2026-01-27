How To Register An NGO Or Non-Profit Company In Ghana (Full Guide)

Starting a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) or not-for-profit company in Ghana involves registration as a Company Limited by Guarantee (CLG) under the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992).

This structure is ideal for organizations pursuing charitable, religious, social, or educational objectives rather than profit-making.

Unlike companies limited by shares, CLGs have no share capital or shareholders, and any surplus income must be reinvested to further the company's mission.

Whether you are a local group or a foreign entity, this guide provides a comprehensive Q&A on how to establish, register, and manage an NGO legally in Ghana.

General Understanding of Not-for-Profit Companies

1. What is a not-for-profit company in Ghana?

A not-for-profit company is a legal entity formed to advance public or community interest, such as education, religion, or health.

Profits cannot be distributed to members — they must be used to support the organization's goals.

2. How is a not-for-profit company different from an NGO in Ghana?

An NGO refers broadly to a non-governmental body working for social good, while a not-for-profit company is the legal structure (CLG) through which NGOs are formally registered in Ghana.

3. What is a company limited by guarantee?

It's a company without share capital. Members guarantee a nominal amount (e.g., GHS 500) in case of liquidation. This format is standard for charities, churches, and foundations.

4. Who can form a not-for-profit company in Ghana?

Any person or group—local or foreign—can establish one, provided the objectives are lawful and non-commercial.

5. Are churches and charities considered not-for-profit organizations?

Yes. Churches, foundations, and charities are recognized as not-for-profit entities because they operate for community benefit.

6. Can a foreigner register a not-for-profit company in Ghana?

Yes. Foreign individuals or entities can register NGOs /Not-For-Profits in Ghana, provided they follow Ghana's registration procedures and obtain approvals from the relevant government bodies such as the Not-for Profit secretariate. (NPO-secretariate).

7. Is it mandatory to register a not-for-profit company in Ghana?

Yes. Registration with the Office of the Registrar of Companies and in most cases the NPO Secretariat is required to operate legally, open a bank account, or receive donations.

Choosing a Name for Your NGO in Ghana

1. What makes a good NGO name in Ghana?

Your NGO's name must be unique, relevant, and non-misleading. It should reflect your social mission and end with the suffix "Limited by Guarantee" or "LBG."

Example: Hope for All Foundation Limited by Guarantee.

2. Can I reserve an NGO name before registration?

Yes. Name reservation can be done via the Office of the Registrar of Companies – Ghana (ORC) online portal or in person for GHS 100, valid for 30 working days.

3. When can a proposed NGO name be rejected?

Names may be rejected if they are:

Identical or confusingly similar to existing names

Misleading or imply government/donor affiliation

Offensive or culturally inappropriate

Contain restricted terms (e.g., "University," "Bank") without approval

Requirements for Registering a Non-Profit in Ghana

1. What are the key registration documents and details needed when registering an NGO/ Non-Profit Company in Ghana?

3 proposed names for search

At least 2 directors (one must reside in Ghana)

(one must reside in Ghana) Minimum of 2 members/guarantors

Company Secretary

Registered office address (with GPS location)

TIN (Taxpayer Identification Number) for directors, secretary, and members

Copy of valid ID (Passport or Ghana Card)

Constitution of the company

Consent letters from secretary, auditor, and directors

Beneficial Ownership Form

2. How many directors are required to register a not-for-profit company in Ghana?

You require a minimum of two (2) directors to register a not-for-profit company. At least one of the directors must be resident in Ghana.

3. Can foreigners serve as directors or members of not-for-profit company/NGO in Ghana?

Yes. Foreigners can be directors or members of an NGO, but at least one director must reside in Ghana.

4. Is there a capital requirement for NGOs?

No minimum capital is required. Members only guarantee a nominal amount, typically around GHS 500.

5. Is an auditor mandatory?

Yes. You must appoint a qualified auditor and attach their written consent during registration.

6. What is the official registration fee?

The statutory fee is GHS 490, excluding professional or drafting fees.

7. Can registration be done online?

Yes. NGOs can be registered via the Office of the Registrar of Companies – Ghana online platform or at the ORC office in Accra.

8. Do I need a Ghanaian member/director when registering an NGO in Ghana?

No, you do not require a Ghanaian member to incorporate a non-for profit in Ghana. However, for NGOs raising funds, depending on donor requirements and regulatory approvals, local representation may strengthen your application.

Step-by-Step Registration Process for NGOs/Not-For-Profits

1.What are the procedures for registering an NGO/Not-For-Profit in Ghana?

What are the Steps to Register an NGO in Ghana

Step 1: Choose a Suitable Name

Start by conducting a name search with the Registrar of Companies to ensure your NGO's name is unique and available.

You can apply for name reservation online via the Registrar-General's Department (RGD) portal or in person at their offices.

Step 2: Prepare the Constitution

Every NGO in Ghana must have a constitution (bylaws) detailing:

The organization's objectives

Governance structure

Membership rules

Appointment of officers

Financial accountability

This document must clearly define that the NGO is non-profit and non-political.

