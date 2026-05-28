Can More Than One Company Be Liquidated In A Single Court Application?

South African courts may allow multiple companies to be liquidated in one application, but separate grounds and evidence must be established for each company.

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In South African law, a company is regarded as a separate legal entity with its own rights, obligations, assets, and liabilities. This principle was established in Salomon v A Salomon & Co Ltd and has consistently been recognised by South African courts. As a result, each company must generally be treated independently in legal proceedings, including liquidation applications.

The winding-up of companies is governed primarily by Companies Act 61 of 1973, read together with Companies Act 71 of 2008 and relevant provisions of the Insolvency Act 24 of 1936. In terms of sections 344 and 345 of the 1973 Act, an applicant seeking liquidation must establish that each company is unable to pay its debts or that another recognised ground for winding-up exists.

Although there is no statutory prohibition against liquidating more than one company in a single application, courts approach such matters cautiously. This is because each company has separate creditors, assets, liabilities, and financial circumstances. A court will therefore require sufficient evidence against each respondent company individually.

South African courts have recognised that joinder may be permissible where there is a common interest between the parties and substantially similar questions of law or fact arise. In Amalgamated Engineering Union v Minister of Labour, the court confirmed that joinder is appropriate where it is convenient and in the interests of justice.

Accordingly, where companies form part of the same group structure, are controlled by the same individuals, or are involved in interconnected financial transactions, a court may allow a single liquidation application to proceed. However, even in those circumstances, the applicant must still establish separate grounds for liquidation in respect of each company.

In practice, courts retain a discretion to permit or refuse such consolidated proceedings depending on the facts of each matter and whether any prejudice may arise.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.