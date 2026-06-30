New Standardized Format For Internal Work Regulations (FERIT)

The Ministry of Labor and Labor Development (MITRADEL) of Panama has adopted the Standardized Format for Internal Work Regulations (FERIT) through Ministerial Resolution No. DM-012-2026. This format may be used by any employer with 10 or more employees to ensure, in a diligent and efficient manner, compliance with the requirements necessary for the implementation of Internal Work Regulations within their companies.

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Panama adopts a new standardized format for Internal Work Regulations

The Ministry of Labor and Labor Development (MITRADEL) of Panama has adopted the Standardized Format for Internal Work Regulations (FERIT) through Ministerial Resolution No. DM-012-2026. This format may be used by any employer with 10 or more employees to ensure, in a diligent and efficient manner, compliance with the requirements necessary for the implementation of Internal Work Regulations within their companies.

What Is the FERIT System and Why Did MITRADEL Introduce It?

This initiative seeks to standardize, streamline, and digitize the process of drafting future Internal Work Regulations, which must subsequently be submitted to the Ministry for approval.

Key Points of the FERIT Format Under Resolution DM-012-2026

1. Digitization of the Internal Work Regulations Process

The FERIT system collects key data through a dynamic form and automatically generates a draft of the Internal Labor Regulations in a customized PDF for each employer.

2. Optional Use: Companies May Submit Their Own Model

Although the Ministry of Labor promotes this platform, companies retain the freedom to submit their own model, provided they always comply with legal provisions.

3. Legal Representative Requirement When Using FERIT

If the employer uses the FERIT tool, they must still submit the draft through an attorney, along with the rest of the requirements established in the applicable regulations, for subsequent review and approval by the Ministry.

Why the FERIT Tool Is Useful and Where Legal Counsel Remains Essential

This tool is an excellent starting point for companies drafting their Internal Work Regulations for the first time, as it allows them to generate a template that complies with all legal requirements. Similarly, this automation and digitization of the process will allow the legal representative to focus their efforts on reviewing, refining, and adapting each clause to the company’s specific circumstances, making the entire process of drafting and reviewing the Internal Work Regulations much more strategic and efficient.

A generic Internal Work Regulations document could be risky for employers if it does not reflect the reality of how their operations are managed; therefore, despite being an innovative and very useful tool, the Internal Work Regulations draft issued must always be tailored to the specific characteristics of each company.

Frequently Asked Questions About Panama’s FERIT and Internal Work Regulations

What is the FERIT format adopted by MITRADEL in Panama?

The FERIT (Standardized Format for Internal Work Regulations) is a digital tool adopted by Panama’s Ministry of Labor through Resolution DM-012-2026. It allows employers with 10 or more employees to automatically generate a compliant draft of their Internal Work Regulations in PDF format through a dynamic online form.

Is the use of FERIT mandatory for all employers in Panama?

No. The use of FERIT is optional. While MITRADEL promotes the platform, companies retain the freedom to draft and submit their own Internal Work Regulations model, provided it complies with all applicable legal provisions in Panama.

Do I still need a lawyer if I use the FERIT tool in Panama?

Yes. Even if you use FERIT to generate the draft, Panamanian law requires that the document be submitted through a licensed attorney. The lawyer must also file all the required supporting documents for the Ministry’s review and approval.

Who can use the FERIT system in Panama?

Any employer in Panama with 10 or more employees may use the FERIT system. It is especially useful for companies that are drafting Internal Work Regulations for the first time and need a legally compliant starting template.

What are the risks of using a generic Internal Work Regulations document in Panama?

A generic document that does not reflect the specific reality of a company’s operations can expose employers to legal risks and labor disputes. It is essential that any FERIT-generated draft be reviewed, refined, and customized by a labor attorney to match the company’s actual practices and structure.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.