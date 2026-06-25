Reminder: Annual Shareholders’/Partners’ Meeting And Approval Of Financial Statements

Dear Client:

We hereby remind you of the obligation of commercial companies to hold the Annual Shareholders’/Partners’ Meeting, in which, among other matters, the Financial Statements for the immediately preceding fiscal year must be submitted for review and, if applicable, approval.

In accordance with applicable law, such Meeting must be held within the first four months of each year.

At this Meeting, matters typically addressed include:

Approval of the Financial Statements for the prior fiscal year

Report of the Board

Resolution regarding the allocation of results

Appointment or ratification of the members of the Board and/or Statutory Examiner

Likewise, this is an appropriate time to review and, if necessary, update the powers of attorney granted by the company, in order to ensure that the authorities conferred are aligned with the current operations of the business.

Timely compliance with this obligation is essential to maintain the company’s corporate good standing and to avoid potential legal or administrative contingencies.

Should you require assistance in preparing the corresponding documentation, including the meeting notice, minutes of meeting, or any related matter, we remain at your disposal to assist you.

We appreciate your attention and remain available should you have any questions.