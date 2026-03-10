ARTICLE
10 March 2026

Regulatory Deadline Reminder – BVI Beneficial Ownership

C
British Virgin Islands Corporate/Commercial Law
BVI business companies, limited partnerships, and other entities subject to the BVI beneficial ownership regime that have failed to file their beneficial ownership information by 31 March 2026 will enter penalty status with the BVI Registrar of Corporate Affairs from 1 April 2026. Entities which are in penalty status will be subject to fines and may be hindered from ongoing corporate actions with the BVI Registrar of Corporate Affairs, such as the issuance of certificates of good standing and certain restructuring applications.

To avoid operational restrictions and to ensure regulatory compliance, entities within the scope of the BVI beneficial ownership regime should ensure their filings are accurate and submitted on time.

