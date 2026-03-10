Regulatory Deadline Reminder – BVI Beneficial Ownership

Conyers are most popular:
- within Strategy topic(s)
- in North America
- with readers working within the Metals & Mining industries
BVI business companies, limited partnerships, and other entities subject to the BVI beneficial ownership regime that have failed to file their beneficial ownership information by 31 March 2026 will enter penalty status with the BVI Registrar of Corporate Affairs from 1 April 2026. Entities which are in penalty status will be subject to fines and may be hindered from ongoing corporate actions with the BVI Registrar of Corporate Affairs, such as the issuance of certificates of good standing and certain restructuring applications.
To avoid operational restrictions and to ensure regulatory compliance, entities within the scope of the BVI beneficial ownership regime should ensure their filings are accurate and submitted on time.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]