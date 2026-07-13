SpaceX IPO Governance: Why Elon Musk’s Control Could Become A Bigger Investor Issue

The initial public offering (IPO) of SpaceX occurred last month and the buzz surrounding the IPO has focused mostly on the company’s massive valuation, retail investor demand and the potential for one of the largest public offerings in market history. But there has been much less attention on a critical issue for investors: corporate governance.

Alon Y. Kapen shared his insights with Kiplinger on several key provisions that could have significant implications for public investors.

From the article:

What are some of the key governance issues?

I’d say the concentration of control is the major governance issue here. SpaceX’s governance structure seems designed to ensure that Elon Musk retains authority over the company’s strategic direction, even as public shareholders come in.

The mechanism for effectuating this level of control begins with SpaceX’s dual-class share structure, in which Musk’s Class B shares carry 10 votes each, versus one vote per Class A share sold to the public. The structure results in Musk controlling 85% of SpaceX’s voting power despite holding only approximately 42% of its equity.

Also, Musk can only be removed from his roles as CEO, CTO and chairman by a vote of Class B shareholders, which he controls.

Another key governance issue is dispute resolution. SpaceX has adopted a mandatory binding arbitration clause for all shareholder disputes, and I believe it’s the first major U.S. company to do so in a public offering. Shareholders must “irrevocably and unconditionally” waive the right to a jury trial and are prohibited from bringing class actions against the company or its directors, officers or controlling shareholders.

Finally, SpaceX reincorporated in 2024 from Delaware to Texas. Texas imposes greater procedural hurdles for initiating tender offers, proxy contests and shareholder proposals, making it more difficult for activists to wage activism campaigns such as removing directors or officers.

How does SpaceX’s governance compare to other tech companies?

SpaceX’s dual-class capital structure certainly fits within a broader pattern of founder-led companies where insiders retain supermajority control post-IPO. Think Facebook, Snap, Google and Tesla where dual-class shares preserve founder authority beyond an IPO. But unlike SpaceX, at least most of those companies had built in sunset provisions.

Might SpaceX’s governance approach influence other companies? Or is this more of a special situation?

I think it’s both. SpaceX is obviously a special situation. It has a national security dimension that arguably gives regulators reason to defer to management continuity. That makes it hard to generalize. But it could still reinforce an ongoing trend of founders pushing for dual-class structures and extending control post-IPO.

If SpaceX goes public with aggressive founder control preservation mechanisms and the stock performs well, it will be harder for investors to push back on the next company that tries it.

Ultimately, SpaceX can justify its structure because of its track record and unique positioning with governments. Without those factors, though, companies trying to duplicate their governance model would likely face significant investor pushback.

Originally published by SpaceX IPO: Updates and Commentary | Kiplinger